vivo & Tecno Record Strong Growth as Pakistan’s Local Smartphone Manufacturing Expands in 2025

Pakistan’s local smartphone manufacturing sector continued to evolve in 2025, with newly released PTA data showing strong growth in mid-range brands and shifting consumer preferences that are reshaping the domestic handset ecosystem. The numbers, covering January to October 2025, place vivo and Tecno among the most influential players this year as demand moves toward camera-centric and feature-rich smartphones.

vivo Emerges as a Key Growth Driver

Among the brands expanding their footprint, vivo stands out prominently, assembling 2.27 million devices in the first ten months of 2025. The brand’s rapid growth reflects the rising popularity of its Y-series and V-series smartphones, which continue to attract younger consumers looking for better cameras and reliable battery performance. Retail channels report that vivo’s consistent pricing and widespread availability have helped it secure deeper penetration in both major cities and mid-tier towns.

While Infinix leads the market in sheer volume with 3.12 million units, its growth remains steady rather than transformational. vivo, however, is demonstrating stronger upward mobility and brand relevance, signalling a shift in the competitive dynamics of Pakistan’s mid-range segment.

Tecno Maintains Its Grip on the Value Market

Tecno has also recorded a robust year with 1.62 million assembled units, maintaining its stronghold in the highly competitive value-to-mid segment. The brand’s ability to consistently deliver budget-friendly devices with improved camera systems and larger storage options has helped it retain customer loyalty, particularly in second-tier and third-tier markets.

Tecno’s stable performance, paired with vivo’s rapid rise, underscores a broader transition in consumer behavior. Pakistani buyers are increasingly prioritizing devices that offer premium-leaning features at accessible price points—a category in which both brands have built their strongest identity.

Market Shift Toward Mid-Range Smartphones

Other manufacturers, including itel, Samsung, Redmi, realme, and QMobile, collectively represent significant segments of the market, but their growth this year has been comparatively modest. Samsung’s 1.48 million units reflect stable demand rather than expansion, while Redmi and realme remain under the 1.5 million mark as competition intensifies.

Overall, the 2025 data reveals a clear trend. Pakistan’s smartphone market is maturing, with users increasingly migrating away from ultra-budget handsets in favor of mid-range devices offering better displays, faster charging, stronger performance, and improved camera capabilities. Local assembly has played a crucial role in enabling brands like vivo and Tecno to meet these evolving expectations while keeping prices competitive amid high import duties.

As Pakistan’s digital economy expands, industry analysts expect brands that excel in the mid-range category to continue shaping the country’s mobile landscape well into 2026.

