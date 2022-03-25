Vivo to launch first foldable phone along with Vivo X80, X80 Pro and NEO6

Vivo appears to have a handful more phones in the works after launching the Vivo V23 series earlier this year. According to rumours, the Vivo X80 series, the company’s flagship smartphone, would release by the end of April. Similar to the X70 lineup, the Vivo X80 and X80 Pro could be part of the lineup. Then there’s the X Fold foldable phone, which is also in the works.

Vivo X Fold

Similarly, the Vivo X Fold, the company’s first foldable smartphone, is rumoured to be in the works. A 6.5-inch AMOLED primary panel and an 8-inch foldable AMOLED display to be included. Quad back cameras and a 4,600mAh battery are rumoured to be included.

It is to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset and would most likely come pre-installed with Android 12 OS. It will feature a design similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, according to leaked images.

iQOO Neo 6

The iQOO Neo 6 with the model number V2196A has also been detected on TENAA. The listing says it features a 6.62-inch Full HD+ display and a 2,290mAh dual-cell battery, which should be sold as a 4700mAh battery capacity. It will be 163X76.16X8.5mm in size and run Android 12. The phone will also support 4G networks.

Vivo X80 series

The Vivo X80 series could make its debut in China at the end of April 2022. A TENAA listing reveals the specifications of the X80 and X80 Pro ahead of their launch. Both variants will have a 6.78-inch display, according to the listing. The standard X80 comes with a Full HD+ display, while the Pro variant includes a QHD+ display.

All three phones are likely to have 120Hz refresh rate displays . The Vivo X80 Pro+ is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, while the Vivo X80 Pro is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. The basic X80 has a 4500mAh battery and measures 164.975.28.3mm. It will be able to charge at a rate of 80 watts per second. The Pro model, on the other hand, will have a 4700mAh battery and support 80W fast charging as well as 50W wireless charging. Because of the increased battery, the phone will be slightly thicker at 9.1mm.