Vivo to Launch its First Foldable device: Vivo X Fold

Nearly all the smartphone manufacturing companies have introduced their own version of foldable device, since Samsung first launched its Galaxy Fold. Still the foldable technology is still not very common and whenever a company plans for a foldable device they are the talk of the town. Now the next foldable device that will be launched this month is from Vivo company, the Vivo X Fold.

Regarding the specs of the Vivo foldable, we do not know all its specs, but thanks to the teaser video we now know how the X Fold looks like. The teaser was posted on the Chinese social network Weibo. The foldable is shown to be having a quad-rear camera module clad in blue leather with visible Zeiss-branding. The video also shows the unfolded device, with a very big screen. Check the video teaser here: weibo search

The specs of the foldable are not confirmed, but lets have a go through over all the rumors that we have heard so far. The device is rumored to be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The display size when unfolded is 8-inch OLED. The battery capacity is not known but it will be supporting a 66W wired and 50W wireless charging. The quad-rear camera lens have 50MP as main sensor with 48MP, 12MP and 8MP sensors.

Other than the Vivo foldable the company plans to launch a tablet by the name Vivo Pad. The Tablet will be launched on the April 11.

With time we will get more details of the Vivo foldable specs. So stay tuned.

