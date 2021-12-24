For all the Vivo lovers, the wait is over! The smartphone manufacturer has confirmed the launch of V23e in Pakistan. According to the sources, the smartphone will feature a remarkable design along with an extravagant camera setup. The V series of the Vivo has amazed many youngsters in Pakistan, and the new Vivo V23e will follow the same path. Whether we talk about photography, performance, or design, the V series has never disappointed the users. However, the most standout attribute of the V series phones is their affordable price. As no other brand offers such specifications under the price range that Vivo is offering. So we expect the same from the new V23e which will make it more appealing to the users.

Vivo to Launch V23e in Pakistan on New Year with a Remarkable Design & Camera

After the outstanding performance of the V21 series, all of the smartphone lovers have been waiting for Vivo’s V23 series to arrive in Pakistan. There were many rumors circulating on the web regarding this phone but finally, the company has confirmed the launch of V23e by releasing its first teaser on its social media platforms.

As we all know that Vivo is a customer-centric brand and always emphasizes on bringing something special and worthy for its users & the same is expected from the upcoming V23e.

What do we know about the upcoming V23e?

Many leaks have suggested that V23e will have an exceptional camera. However, that isn’t the sole enviable thing about this phone. As it is expected that the design of the phone will be eye-catching and trendy too. From the teaser picture shared by Vivo on its social media platforms, the device seems ultra-slim and unique thus making it appealing and a pure visual delight for users.

Furthermore, a few leaks suggest that the upcoming V23e will be packed with a stellar camera system. The best thing is that the phone will be equipped with a 50MP AF Portrait Selfie feature that captures clear and vibrant photos of exceptional quality. Therefore, we can claim that it will be a viable option for all the camera lovers who want to capture moments of their lives.

From all the rumors and leaks we’ve seen so far, we can predict that this device would become one of the best options for all the tech-savvy, fashionable, and photography enthusiasts. The V23e is expected to be rolled out at the beginning of the new year and it would be the first smartphone by Vivo in 2022.

