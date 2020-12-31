Vivo to Launch Y20 (2021) in Pakistan Next Year

Vivo Y20 (2021) smartphone has now been arrived in Malaysia. This budget phone comes with an entry-level chipset and a triple camera setup at the back. The handset features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and large battery. Vivo Y20 (2021) looks similar to the Vivo Y12s. Well, there is no any confirmation regarding the launch of the smartphone in Pakistan. But, it could land in Pakistan next year.

Vivo Y20 (2021) specifications

This new phone is coming with dual-SIM slots. The body of the phone is made of plastic and packs a 6.51-inch HD+ (1,600×720 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. On the processing side, the phone debuted with an Helio P35 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM. To give you smooth performance, the phone runs Android 10-based FunTouch OS out of the box.

If we look at the camera section, the handset features a vertical triple camera setup at the rear, comprising a 13MP primary shooter, a 2MP bokeh sensor, and a 2MP macro unit, along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter at the front of the phone.

The measurement of the phone is 164.41×76.32×8.41mm while it weighs 192 grams. The powerhouse of the phone houses a 5,000mAh battery with the support 10W charging. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm audio port.

Key Specs of Vivo Y20 2021

MediaTek Helio P35 /4 GBProcessor

6.51 inchesDisplay

13MP + 2 MP+ 2 MP Rear camera

8 MP selfie camera

5000 mAh Battery

We still have no any idea about the official launch of Vivo Y20 2021 in Pakistan. But according to rumors, the device will hit the Pakistani market next year. We hope, in Pakistan, vivo will launch the same version of this new device.

