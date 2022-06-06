From Oppo’s 240W SuperVooc charging concept to the Honor Magic 4 Pro’s 100W charging, the charging capabilities are getting better with the passage of time. However, the sheer amount of power involved is growing to the point where sometimes it doesn’t make any sense. Of course, brands hope that users would follow the notion that “bigger numbers must be better.” Simultaneously, smartphone manufacturer Vivo has also started production of a charger capable of delivering 200W of power to mobile devices. It is pertinent to mention here that this charger was recently certified in China. The new charger is expected to be incorporated in iQOO 10 Pro smartphone which is scheduled to be released by the end of this year, as per a report.

For wireless charging, the V2001L0B0-CN adapter can supply 20V at 3.25A rates, which is equivalent to 65W. The iQOO 9 Pro’s current flagship can fast charge at 120W over the wire and 50W without the use of a cable.

Vivo to Soon launch a New Smartphone with 200W Charger

As far as 200W chargers are concerned, they’re nothing new. A charging architecture that can charge at speeds between 100W and 200W has also been developed by Realme. The Realme GT Neo3 smartphone has a maximum charging speed of 150W, which is still the quickest in the world.

We anticipate that this record will be broken shortly because firms are always looking for new “World’s First” titles to post on their websites for marketing purposes.

