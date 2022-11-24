vivo To Unveil Y35 in Pakistan with Triple Rear Camera Setup and Extended RAM

In a world where technology is evolving at an unprecedented rate, the smartphone market is not constrained to limited variants. Numerous smartphones by different brands offering distinctive features are currently available in the market for satiating diverse consumer demands and needs. So how does one choose the best-suited gadget for them? Do we consider the overall design or performance, or rely on the brand name to make the purchase?

As a youngster, looking for a camera-capable, feature-rich device from a trustworthy brand, the smartphone brand must truly understand the smartphone requirements of its customers. The leading global smartphone brand, vivo, is reportedly getting recognition for its customer-focused research and innovation to develop technology that is catering to the needs of its consumers, and is beneficial to their everyday needs. Due to vivo’s attention to its customer’s needs and the Y series line-up’s excellent performance, elegant appearance, and high-quality image, the youth is becoming increasingly fond of the brand.

The vivo Y35, the company’s newest Y series smartphone, is rumoured to arrive soon, reported to have a great camera system, attractive design, and appropriate performance for young tech enthusiasts who frequently upgrade their handsets. A younger demographic has always been drawn to the vivo Y series due to its all-encompassing camera features, sleek appearance, and potent performance.

The all-new Y35 is anticipated to come with enough storage of 8GB+8GB Extended RAM 3.0, enabling consumers to use additional programmes easily. The forthcoming Y series smartphone will also include a 50MP Triple Rear camera that absorbs light like a professional camera. A macro camera and a bokeh camera are included in the camera setup to provide a sophisticated shooting experience without sacrificing image quality.

vivo Y35 expected to launch with 5000mAh battery

Not only is vivo Y35 expected to launch with an exceptional camera, but the smartphone will also include a huge 5000mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge. The 44W Flash Charge technology can play 414 minutes of videos or nine rounds of games on a fifteen-minute charge.

Additionally, to combine user experience with the class, the device offers the Side Fingerprint Scanner and the Face Wake feature. The Side Fingerprint Scanner integrates the fingerprint scanner with the power button to enhance the device’s look.

Look out for the upcoming vivo Y35 because the smartphone ensures dependability and a long-lasting, enjoyable experience. vivo’s Y35 has certainly made choosing the next smartphone a breeze.

See Also: Buy Smartphones in Installments With No Interest From Kistpay