According to the latest annual data from IDC, Vivo, a leading global smartphone brand, ranked fifth in the global smartphone market in 2020 with a market share of 8.6 percent and shipments exceeding 110 million devices. With a year-over-year growth rate of over 1 percent, Vivo was one of the top five global smartphone brands to maintain an increase in shipments despite the overall downturn.

Vivo Ranked Among Top 5 Global Smartphone Brands in 2020- IDC

Vivo currently holds the second position in the Chinese smartphone market and the third in India, while leading the market in Indonesia. With headquarters in China, supported by a network of 9 R&D centres in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Taipei, Tokyo and San Diego, Vivo is focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, photography and other up-and-coming technologies.

IDC data shows that the global mobile phone market fell 5.9% year-on-year in 2020 the progress toward market recovery has been impressive and IDC believes the momentum heading into 2021 will remain strong.

