vivo Tops China’s Smartphone Market and Rose to the Fourth Place in Global Smartphone Shipments in Q3 2021, According to Industry Reports

Leading global smartphone brand, vivo has been ranked first in China’s smartphone market in the third quarter of 2021, leading China’s smartphone sales with a market share of 23 percent and a year-over-year growth rate of 21 percent, according to Counterpoint Research’s Monthly Market Pulse Service. vivo earned the top spot as its product portfolios continued to support its position in the mainstream price segment.

In addition to the above, vivo also rose to the fourth position in global smartphone shipments for the first time with a market share of 10 percent in the third quarter of 2021, according to Canalys. Previous quarterly numbers from Canalys indicated that vivo remained among the top five in global smartphone shipments in the past 4 quarters, 3,and it topped China’s smartphone market in Q2 2021,according to IDC Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker,4, maintaining strong growth momentum.

Leveraging a local mindset and its understanding of local culture and management, vivo continues to expand to more markets and accelerate its globalization. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 50 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 400 million users worldwide.