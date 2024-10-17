vivo Unveils Vision in the Future of Mobile Imaging at the Global Imaging Press Conference

vivo, a global leader in mobile technology, successfully convened the 2024 vivo Global Imaging Press Conference in Beijing today, bringing together over 100 global media representatives. Following the unveiling of the latest vivo X200 series, the conference explored the brand’s journey of imaging innovations and its strategic vision for shaping the future of mobile experience under the ethos of “Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All”.

At the heart of vivo’s product development strategy is its unwavering commitment to fulfilling the evolving needs of global user community through user-oriented innovations. Featuring Yu Meng, Vice President of Imaging at vivo, Li Zhuo, Senior Director of Imaging Product at vivo, and Sebastian Döntgen, Head of Mobile Imaging at ZEISS Photonics and Optics, an in-depth sharing session highlighted ongoing advancements in vivo’s imaging technology with a focus on a user-centric philosophy, alongside with emerging trends set to influence the industry and users worldwide.

“Today, we are honored to be here with our media friends from around the globe to explore the exciting future of smartphone imaging. At vivo, we firmly believe in the power of imaging technology, which transcends geographical boundaries and cultural differences. It stands as a testament to technological innovation, a celebration of human creativity, and a powerful tool for fostering connections across cultures,” remarked by Yu Meng in his welcome speech.

Yu also emphasized vivo’s impressive strides in global expansion since embarking on its globalization journey in 2014. Recognizing the diverse needs of its international user base, vivo has implemented a sophisticated user research methodology, leveraging quantitative analysis to gain nuanced insights into local imaging preferences. This user-centric approach, combined with a robust network of over 700 top R&D professionals and pioneering industry collaborations, has put vivo in a firm footing in the industry, boasting over 500 million users across more than 60 countries and regions.

Guiding the audience through the brand’s journey of imaging innovations, Li Zhuo highlighted four key areas: Landscape, Portrait, Telephoto, and Videography. He started off with the significant improvements made in Landscape, showcasing the features that enables everyone to capture the world’s beauty at day and night. In the realm of Portrait photography, Li presented the newly launched X200 series as a prime example of vivo’s relentless pursuit of excellence. The X200 Pro introduces a 135 mm focal length, made possible by the seamless integration of the Ultra-Sensing Portrait System and a ZEISS Multifocal Portrait. This innovative capability enables users to effortlessly capture professional-grade portraits, elevating portrait photography to new heights.

Charting new territory in telephoto technology, vivo has equipped the X200 series with a groundbreaking 20x zoom capability. This significant achievement highlights vivo’s leadership in advancing ultra-sensing, high-pixel, and periscope telephoto camera technologies and market-leadership of its vivo ZEISS co-engineered imaging system. On the videography front, vivo’s evolution from the V1 to the more advanced V3+ imaging chip demonstrates its dedication to the development of proprietary imaging chips. This significant enhancement in computational power facilitates the capture of stable, high-definition videos, setting new industry standards.

Sebastian Döntgen representing vivo’s global imaging partner ZEISS, highlighted the fruitful collaboration which has brought legendary ZEISS technologies, including ZEISS Planar and Biotar Style Bokeh, to vivo smartphones. These inspirational lenses are renowned for their exceptional sharpness, clarity, and high contrast. Even in the most challenging situations such as capturing detailed lunar surface maps and moon landing photography, ZEISS technologies stand for highest quality and reliability. All factors that ZEISS is also bringing in vivo smartphones, extending beyond the co-engineered imaging system from flagship models to the V series, making advanced imaging capabilities available to a broader global audience.

“We have the mutual goal to deliver cutting-edge imaging solutions to millions of users worldwide and to deliver state of the art imaging capability – in your pockets. With vivo, we want to inspire more people to tell their stories, capture their moments, and connect with the world through the universal language of images,” said Sebastian Döntgen.

“Imaging is a powerful testament to ‘humanizing technology’, acting as a vital bridge between the digital and human world,” Li emphasized. “At vivo, we are committed to fostering a mobile imaging culture, and our global imaging initiative, ‘vivo VISION+’, exemplifies this commitment.” The 2024 VISION+ Mobile PhotoAwards, co-hosted by vivo and ZEISS, drew a record-breaking 600,000 entries captured on vivo devices, showcasing the power and accessibility of vivo’s imaging technology across its diverse portfolio including the V series and Y series.

Li Zhuo concluded by outlining three key future trends identified by vivo imaging: imaging security, 3D imaging/XR, and health imaging. He stressed the growing importance of safeguarding user image data and privacy, preventing image misuse, and combating misinformation as AI-generated content becomes increasingly sophisticated. Li affirmed vivo’s commitment to proactively addressing these challenges in collaboration with ZEISS.

Pioneering advancements in 3D imaging and XR technologies, vivo has introduced 3D imaging capabilities to the vivo X100 Ultra. By synchronizing multiple cameras leveraging advanced 3D image processing, users can capture vibrant, lifelike 3D images. A strategic partnership with Rokid further enriched the experience, enabling users to transition seamlessly from capturing stunning 3D imagery on their smartphones to immersing themselves in it through AR glasses. Looking ahead to 2025, vivo aims to introduce innovative Mixed Reality (MR) wearables, significantly expanding the horizons of imaging technology.

Recognizing the transformative potential of mobile imaging in healthcare, vivo has forged partnerships with leading ophthalmic institutions — Ai Er Eye Hospital and the Eye Center Second Affiliated Hospital at the Zhejiang University School of Medicine — to conduct a pioneering clinical trial. By integrating a professional ophthalmic slit lamp in an X100 series smartphone, vivo has demonstrated the capability to capture images of the eye with a level of clarity and color accuracy comparable to specialized ophthalmic equipment.

Building on a decade of global imaging milestones, vivo remains steadfast in its commitment to a user-centric philosophy. Driven by a long-standing culture of innovation and strategic partnerships with industry innovators and pioneers, vivo continues to push the boundaries of imaging technology. This relentless pursuits positions vivo at the forefront of the future of mobile imaging, fostering harmony between the human and digital worlds.

