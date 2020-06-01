Right on schedule, Vivo has unveiled its X50 Family today with unique cameras. We have already got much information regarding the key specs of all the models, thanks to leaks and renders. Now the phones are officially here. The X50 family contains three smartphones – the Vivo X50, X50 Pro and X50 Pro+. Vivo X50 is the first-ever slimmest 5G phone. Whereas, the Pro and Pro+ have come with exceptional photography capabilities. In this article, we will discuss the specs of both Pro models.

Vivo Unveils X50 Family with Unique Cameras

Vivo X50 Pro+

It is the first phone to pack Samsung’s brand new 50MP ISOCELL GN1 1/1.3″ sensor. Moreover, it is the first phone to combine ISOCELL and Tetracell. Its 8 MP periscope zoom camera promises up to 60x hybrid zoom called Hyper Zoom. There’s also an 8MP ultrawide snapper. The fourth is a 13MP portrait camera.

Moreover, it has a 6.56″ OLED display and a Snapdragon 865 chipset. The Pro+ runs Funtouch OS 10.5 on top of Android 10. The phone has a 4,315 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. Also, it will have a 32MP selfie camera to take beautiful selfies. It also has an in-display fingerprint reader.

Vivo X50 Pro

Meet the smartphone with exciting camera setup. It has come with quad-camera setup at the back. The main camera has a gimbal-style stabilization that promises to deliver videos more stable than any of its competitors. It has a main 48MP sensor alongside 13 MP portrait module and two 8MP cameras- an ultrawide sensor and periscope telephoto module.

Moreover, the phone has a 32MP with f/2.5 aperture selfie camera to take beautiful selfies. The phone has a 6.56-inches extremely curved OLED of 1080 x 2376px resolution. To make the phone more secure, it has come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It has a Snapdragon 765G chipset.

The phone has a 4,315 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Pricing and availability:

The 12GB/256GB variant of Vivo X50 Pro+ will cost around $840. While the 8GB/128GB and the 8GB/256GB will set you back for $700 and $770, respectively. Moreover, the actual sale will start in July.

On the other hand, Vivo X50 Pro is available in Black and Blue with two memory variants. The 8GB/128GB model will cost $600 and 8GB/256GB is available in $660. The sale will begin from June 12.