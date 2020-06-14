Vivo V19 Neo is Now Official with These Specs

Vivo has just unveiled a new smartphone dubbed Vivo V19 Neo. It is quite an affordable smartphone and has come with amazing specs. Although the specs resemble the specs of earlier launched Vivo V17. Anyways, let’s see whether there is any difference available or not.

Vivo V19 Neo is Now Official with These Specs

The newly launched smartphone has a 6.44″ Super AMOLED Ultra O screen of FullHD+ resolution. The phone has an in-display fingerprint reader. The phone has a 32MP selfie camera in the top-right corner of the screen. The front camera comes with the Super Night Mode and Super Night Selfie features.

Additionally, the phone runs Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10 out of the box. It is powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC. Moreover, V19 Neo has come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Around the back, there is a quad-camera setup in L-shaped positon. It has a 48MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor units.

Furthermore, the phone has a powerful 4,500 mAh battery with 18W charging support through a USB-C port. As mentioned earlier it is a re-branded version of the V19 sold in Indonesia. The phone has currently launched in the Philippines.

As far as its pricing is concerned, the phone will cost around $360. Moreover, it is available in two colour options – Admiral Blue and Crystal White.

Just recently, Vivo has also launched its X50 series. The company has launched the first-ever slimmest 5G phone, X50, alongside the X50 Pro and X50 Pro+.

Recommended Reading: Meet the First-ever Slimmest 5G Smartphone- Vivo X50