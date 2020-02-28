Vivo is all set to launch the vivo V19 on March 10, this information is shared by the company’s Indonesian branch. The branch posted an image on Twitter with #PerfectNightPerfectYou.

Vivo V19 to Launch on March 10

Let us introduce you to #vivoV19, bringing you the perfect night! Will be here shortly on 10 March 2020. #PerfectNightPerfectYou pic.twitter.com/SvHrWHQJYY — vivo Indonesia (@vivo_indonesia) February 27, 2020

In addition, the smartphone will have two color options and have an L-shaped quad camera setup on the rear of the phone with a 48MP main unit which is confirmed from an image of the vivo V19 that is shared by company.

The phone will be packed by a 32MP snapper on the front housed inside the punch-hole in the top-right corner of the display for selfies and video calls.

The upcoming Vivo V19 will have an in-screen fingerprint scanner along with the power button and volume rocker on the right side. The company has also posted a short video teaser, that is showing the V19 will feature a USB-C port at the bottom. The phone is coming with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a speaker.

The smartphone will have two variants in the market. One is the standard and the other one is the Pro version. For the best performance, the phone will be powered by an Octa-core processor called Snapdragon 710.

For more information, stay tuned!

