From time to time, we have been conducting different smartphone comparisons. The category remains the same for each device during a comparison. Like, there would be all Budget phones or Midrangers or Flagships in a comparison. Today, we are going to present a comparison of some latest Mid-range smartphones. The comparison would be based on a range of factors including specifications, features, prices, cameras, etc. It will be an interesting article as I am going to compare four midrange smartphones. These include Vivo V19, Oppo Reno 3, Realme 6 Pro, and Samsung A71. At the end of the article, we will provide a verdict that which smartphone among these is better. So let’s start the comparison.

Vivo V19 vs Oppo Reno 3 vs Realme 6 Pro vs Samsung A71

I will start with the performance.

Performance:

The performance of any smartphone can be mainly assessed by the chipset installed in it.The processor also plays a part. So I am going to mention the chipsets and processors of these devices. The Vivo V19 is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 chipset along with Octa-core (2.3 GHz, Dual-core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360) processor. If we talk about Oppo Reno 3, there is an Octa-core (2.2 GHz, Dual-core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) processor and chipset installed in the smartphone is MediaTek Helio P90. In Realme 6 pro, the chipset installed is Snapdragon 720G and same is the processor. Finally, the Samsung A71 is equipped with Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 980 5G chipset and processor. All the phones have decent chipsets except the Oppo Reno 3 which preferred MediaTek Helio.

Camera:

Rear Camera:

There is a tough competition going on between these smartphones if we talk about the camera and they are nearly close to each other. All of these smartphones have a Quad camera setup.

Vivo V19: The resolutions of the cameras are 48 MP (Primary Camera) + 8 MP (Wide Angle) + 2 MP (Depth Camera) + 2 MP.

Oppo Reno 3: The resolutions of the cameras are 48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP.

Realme 6 Pro: The resolutions of the cameras are 64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP.

Samsung A 71: The resolutions of the cameras are 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP.

Front Camera:

On the contrary, if we talk about selfie cameras, there is a slight variation. The Vivo V19 and Realme 6 pro have a dual-camera setup. The resolutions of V19 are 32 MP + 8 MP while the resolutions of 6 Pro are 16 MP + 8MP. Similarly, the Oppo Reno 3 and Samsung A71 have a single selfie camera setup. The resolution of Reno 3 is 44 MP while the resolution of A71 is 32 MP.

Battery:

Almost every smartphone we’re comparing has decent battery life. The V19 and A71 both have 4500 mAh battery accompanied by fast charging. The Reno 3 has a 4025 mAh battery along with VOOC, v4.0 charger. While the Realme 6 Pro has a 4300 mAh Li-ion battery.

Display and Design:

The design of each phone is charming for the users. But my personal choice would be the Vivo V19 because of its elegant punch-hole design with dual camera. Due to which it stands out among these devices.

In terms of display, except Realme 6 pro all other smartphones have either AMOLED or Super AMOLED screen. The 6 Pro has an IPS LCD even in this price range which is kind of a setback for them. The Vivo V19 has a Super AMOLED screen, the Reno 3 has an AMOLED screen, and the A71 has a Super AMOLED plus screen. So in case of display, the A71 and V19 stand out among the rest.

Memory:

All of the smartphones have some decent memory space. There are different variants with respect to memory. They are as follows:

Vivo V19 (2 variants): 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM

Realme 6 Pro (3 variants): 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM

Oppo Reno 3 (Single variant): 128GB, 8GB RAM

Samsung A71 (Two variants): 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM

Connectivity:

Among these smartphones, only A71 (because of the higher price tag) can support 5G and the rest can support 4G LTE. Besides that all other connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, etc. are present in all of the smartphones.

Operating System:

There is the latest version of Android installed in each smartphone which is 10.0.

Price:

The prices of smartphones are taken from official sources and these are the latest ones. They are given below:

Vivo V19 pro: PKR 55,000/-.

Oppo Reno 3: PKR 59,999/-.

Realme 6 Pro: PKR 54,999/-.

Samsung A71: PKR 71,999/-.

Final Verdict (Which one is better?):

Every smartphone mentioned above has some decent specs and features. The Samsung A71 stands out in terms of 5G connectivity because of the better chipset. The Realme 6 Pro has an excellent memory size and other specification under this price tag. The Reno 3 has good cameras. But in our opinion, the smartphone which is best among these smartphones in the mid-range category is the Vivo V19 with a prolific design and display. It has the same price as the Realme 6 pro but the latter has an IPS display due to which it couldn’t grasp the top place. Though Samsung A71 has some outstanding specifications its price tag is very high.

