Vivo V20 and V20 Pro Announced-Check out its Specs

Vivo V20 series is in rumours for a couple of weeks. Today, the company has announced the two smartphones of the series – Vivo V20 and V20 Pro. Whereas, the V20 SE will launch on September 24. Let’s have a look at the key specs of both models.

Vivo V20 Pro:

The smartphone has a 6.44″ FullHD+ AMOLED display. It has an in-display fingerprint reader. The phone has come with dual selfie camera setup. It has a 44MP main unit with Eye Autofocus and an 8MP ultrawide module having an FOV of 105°.

Moroever, it comes with Snapdragon 765G SoC. It runs Android 10 based on Funtouch OS 11. V20 Pro comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage onboard.

At the back, there is a triple camera setup comprising a 64MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP monochrome modules. Other camera features include Super Night Mode, Tripod Mode, Motion Autofocus, 3D SoundTracking, Dual-View Video, Portrait Video, and 240 FPS Slo-Mo Selfie Video.

Additionally, the phone has a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W charging support. Other key specs indlue dual-mode 5G, vapor chamber liquid cooling, USB-C port, and Hi-Res Audio certification.

The phone comes in Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, and Moonlight Sonata colours. The pricing of the phone is $480.

Vivo V20

Unfortunately, the company does not reveal all information regarding this model. The price and availability of this model is not known yet. However, the company has unveil some key specs of this phone. It has a Snapdragon 720G SoC. Vivo V20 will have a triple camera setup with 64MP main camera. At the front, it has a 44MP selfie camera. Just like the PRo version, it will have a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

