vivo has just recently revealed its flagship device, V19, in Pakistan. Now, the company is reportedly working on its successor. Vivo V20 Specs and Images leak revealed this information about the coming phone. Let’s have a look at the alleged specs of the phone.

Vivo V20 Specs and Images leak-Check them Out Here

First of all, the phone will come with a triple camera setup on the back with a layout that’s reminiscent of the more premium X50 Pro’s. Moreover, the phone will feature a dual-selfie-camera setup just like its predecessor. The main selfie camera will be a 44MP sensor. The secondary unit might sit behind an ultrawide angle lens. Also, it will be a 5G phone.

Unfortunately, the rest of the specs of the V20 are currently unknown. Interestingly, there will be two more V20 siblings. The company is reportedly working on V20 SE and V20 Pro. We will get more details about these phones in the coming days.

On the other hand, V19 brings together extraordinary camera capabilities, cutting-edge technology & fashionable elegance to deliver a truly innovative mobile experience for consumers at an affordable price of Rs. 59,999. We expect more advanced specs in the coming phone. Let’s see what new innovation the company will bring in the latest model.

Source: GSMArena