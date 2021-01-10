Vivo is striving hard to make itself one of the leading smartphone brand. The company has managed to make its place in the top five smartphone brands of the world. To maintain its position during the current year, the company is working on a number of smartphones. Vivo is now working on “vivo V2035” model. The phone has appeared on FCC last month. Now, Vivo V2035 Passes through Geekbench Revealing key Specs.

Vivo V2035 Passes through Geekbench Revealing key Specs

The phone with the same model number has appeared on Geekbench. The listing has revealed that the phone will come with Android 11 and 8GB RAM. Moreover, its motherboard is listed as “bengal”, which is associated with Snapdragon 662 or Snapdragon 460. However, the exact chipset is not known yet.

Unfortunately, the Geekbench listing has not revealed any other information about the phone. But FCC revealed the smartphone will pack a 5,000 mAh battery and come with 18W charging. It will also come with a dual-SIM slot and support 4G networks.

The marketing name and the rest of the specs of vivo V2035 are currently unknown, but more details about it should surface soon.

On the other hand, the company is also working on a Gaming phone, iQOO 7. The phone has also bagged some certifications as well. It will come with a pressure-sensitive screen to enhance the gaming experience.

