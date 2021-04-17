Earlier this month the vivo V21 got certified in Indonesia. Now, vivo Malaysia has started teasing the phone outright on its official website. The company has now announced on its Twitter account that vivo V21 series will launch on April 27. The series will include vivo V21 and vivo V21e.

vivo V21 Series will Launch on April 27

There are some other rumours claiming that the phone will also launch in other countries including Pakistan and India on the same day. Although, the company has not revealed any information regarding it yet.

Let’s have a look at the leaked specs of the phone. According to the latest report, V21 will support Virtual RAM. It means you can ‘add’ an additional 3GB by using the storage for a total memory of 11GB. Unlike its predecessor, it will be a 5G phone. V21 will come with either 765G or the 780G chipset.

Additionally, the phone will come with a triple camera setup at the back. It will have a 64 MP main shooter, an 8 MP ultrawide, and a 2 MP depth sensor. There will be a 44 MP selfie snapper. There are also reports claiming that the front camera will come with eye autofocus.

There are 10 days left since its launch. We will surely get more information in the coming days about the phone.

