Vivo V21e is Ready to Hit Pakistani Market on June 29

Tomorrow on June 29, Vivo will release the economical edition of the V21 series to the Pakistani market, the Vivo V21e. The official promotions have not yet been released. However, the exact release in Pakistan has been revealed, check here for more details.

Recommended: WhatsApp to Remove Online Status for Business Accounts

Vivo V21e Specifications & Other Details:

Vivo V21 and V21e have almost similar structures and designs. It is sleek and weighted as light as 171g, with a thickness of 7.38 mm. It is made of a glass sandwich, a very good material becoming increasingly rare in budget-first phones. Moreover, Diamond Flare and Roman Black finishes are provided in a shell, while the latter has a delicate pattern.

The AMOLED display of 6.44 inches with a high 1080P resolution, an excellent contrast ratio, and HDR10 capability. Its notch has an autofocus 44MP selfie camera. Under the display, it has an optical fingerprint scanner.

A 64MP f/1,8 wide-lens, 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro sensor are used for the rear camera setup. V21e cameras can capture 4K video, AF eye, portrait, amazing night scenes.

On the software side, the device features the FunTouchOS, based on Android 11, and comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. A 4000 mAh good battery supplies the power to the smartphone and supports a 33W fast Charge, which offers a 66% charge in only 30 minutes. Vivo V21e includes 128GB storage and 8GB RAM.

According to reports that the Vivo V21e will be released in Pakistan on June 29. The phone will be available only for pre-booking until 5 July. On 6 July the new smartphone will hit the shops. The Vivo V21e’s basic model will be available for Rs. 45,999 approximately.

Vivo V21e Full Specifications:

NETWORK Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE

LAUNCH Release Date 2021, June 29 (Pakistan) Available 06 July in Stores

BODY Dimensions 161.2 x 74.4 x 7.4 mm (6.35 x 2.93 x 0.29 in) Weight 171 g (6.03 oz) SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

DISPLAY Type AMOLED, HDR10, 430 nits (typ) Size 6.44 inches, 100.1 cm2 (~83.5% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 PPI density)

PLATFORM OS Android 11, Funtouch 11.1 Chipset Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver) GPU Adreno 618

MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 128GB 8GB RAM

MAIN CAMERA Triple 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm, AF

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS

SELFIE CAMERA Single 44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF Features HDR Video [email protected], [email protected]

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes 24-bit/192kHz audio

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS NFC No Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, proximity

BATTERY Type Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 33W, 66% in 30 min (advertised)

MISC Colors Diamond Flare, Roman Black Models V2061 Price About 45,999 PKR

Also Read: Are you Victim of Cyber Abuse in Pakistan? Here’s how to get help



