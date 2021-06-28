Vivo V21e is Ready to Hit Pakistani Market on June 29
Tomorrow on June 29, Vivo will release the economical edition of the V21 series to the Pakistani market, the Vivo V21e. The official promotions have not yet been released. However, the exact release in Pakistan has been revealed, check here for more details.
Vivo V21e Specifications & Other Details:
Vivo V21 and V21e have almost similar structures and designs. It is sleek and weighted as light as 171g, with a thickness of 7.38 mm. It is made of a glass sandwich, a very good material becoming increasingly rare in budget-first phones. Moreover, Diamond Flare and Roman Black finishes are provided in a shell, while the latter has a delicate pattern.
The AMOLED display of 6.44 inches with a high 1080P resolution, an excellent contrast ratio, and HDR10 capability. Its notch has an autofocus 44MP selfie camera. Under the display, it has an optical fingerprint scanner.
A 64MP f/1,8 wide-lens, 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro sensor are used for the rear camera setup. V21e cameras can capture 4K video, AF eye, portrait, amazing night scenes.
On the software side, the device features the FunTouchOS, based on Android 11, and comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. A 4000 mAh good battery supplies the power to the smartphone and supports a 33W fast Charge, which offers a 66% charge in only 30 minutes. Vivo V21e includes 128GB storage and 8GB RAM.
According to reports that the Vivo V21e will be released in Pakistan on June 29. The phone will be available only for pre-booking until 5 July. On 6 July the new smartphone will hit the shops. The Vivo V21e’s basic model will be available for Rs. 45,999 approximately.
Vivo V21e Full Specifications:
|NETWORK
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|LAUNCH
|Release Date
|2021, June 29 (Pakistan)
|Available
|06 July in Stores
|BODY
|Dimensions
|161.2 x 74.4 x 7.4 mm (6.35 x 2.93 x 0.29 in)
|Weight
|171 g (6.03 oz)
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|DISPLAY
|Type
|AMOLED, HDR10, 430 nits (typ)
|Size
|6.44 inches, 100.1 cm2 (~83.5% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 PPI density)
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 11, Funtouch 11.1
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM
|MAIN CAMERA
|Triple
|64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm, AF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|[email protected], [email protected]
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|24-bit/192kHz audio
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, proximity
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 33W, 66% in 30 min (advertised)
|MISC
|Colors
|Diamond Flare, Roman Black
|Models
|V2061
|Price
|About 45,999 PKR
