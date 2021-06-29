Today, vivo launched the much-awaited V21e smartphone in Pakistan, making professional smartphone imagery accessible to all users. It is the most recent addition to vivo’s innovative Vseries, which is widely known for its fashion-forward, advanced camera smartphones at a competitive price.

vivo V21e Launches in Pakistan with 44MP Eye Auto-Focus Selfie & 64MP Night Camera

Be the light at night with stunning camera features

The V21e features a 44MP Eye Autofocus Camera in the front, combined with AI Night Portrait, for a stunning photography and videography experience designed to enhance everyday life. The V21e brings together vivo’s best-in-class front-camera hardware, combined with cutting-edge software and autofocus features for clearer images, better night shots, and ultra-stable videos in 4K quality.

The powerful 44MP Eye Autofocus with f/2.0 aperture allows for greater light exposure even in environments with limited lighting. Together with the AI Night Portrait, which combines a multi-frame noise reduction algorithm and AI high-definition technology, it is easy for users to capture detail-rich night photos. Through the hardware and software integration, the Super Night Selfie features multi-level exposure and multiple high-quality image frames, which greatly enhance the brightness and details of night scenes and ensure clearer portrait shots.

The high-end features like Dual-View Video, Slo-Mo Selfie Video, 4K Selfie Video, and Steadiface Selfie Video allow users to create and have fun with the front camera. At the same time, the impressive 64MP Night camera provides outstanding image quality, brought to life with the support of a set of secondary cameras to respectively handle macro photography, along with wide-angle and more complex shots. Combined with Super Night Mode, Stylish Night Filter, Art Portrait Video, Ultra Stable Video, the rear camera also delivers a quality photography experience.

The combination of all these features makes the V21e an ideal companion for photography and vlogging, allowing users to capture and share life’s precious moments with their friends and family. Both front and rear cameras can capture 4K quality images and videos, and are equipped with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), which brings in greater stabilization through software algorithms without the need for additional hardware, saving space and thus reducing the size of the phone. This feature can significantly improve video quality for handheld shots, enabling steadier viewing angles and overall better video quality.

Dazzling design that suits your style

The new V21e features an elegant, sleek aesthetic that effortlessly integrates thoughtful and sophisticated design elements. The AG Glass design of the V21e radiates elegance while giving the phone a solid, comfortable hold. The precise craftsmanship of the rear camera lens cover is enriched by UV printing and electron beam evaporation technology to enhance its sleek and sophisticated look.

On the front, the phone features a vibrant E3 AMOLED display with HDR 10 for smoother visual

effects, less motion blur, and an overall stunning visual experience. Its ultra-slim body measures

7.38mm thin and only weighs 171g, available in two striking colour schemes; Roman Black and

Diamond Flare.

Powerful performance

vivo V21e is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM with an extendable “+3GB”RAM to unleash the full memory potential for smoother performance of applications and the operating system. It comes with an Ultra game mode for an immersive gaming experience.

The 33W Flash-Charge feature in V21e allows users to power up their phone in no time, empowering them with more battery hours, flexibility to shoot stunning photos, play games, and explore the tremendous features of the smartphone to create each moment special in life.

Price and availability

The all-new vivo V21e is currently available for pre-order across Pakistan with the price tag of Rs.

45,999 and will be available for sale from July 6, 2021.

vivo offers a one-year warranty for V21e along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo V21e is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months). For more details, visit the official product page: https://www.vivo.com/pk/products/v21e

