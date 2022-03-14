Owing to the ongoing advancements in smartphone technology, any new ‘firsts’ in the market create a lot of excitement. The anticipation of what will be introduced and how well it will be received by the audience is always high. With this in mind, vivo’s latest smartphone, the V23 5G, follows a similar trajectory. It drew a lot of attention the day it was revealed because of its color-changing design. The design itself is a huge step forward in smartphone research and development. It’s a step forward to make smartphones that are not only technologically superior but also aesthetically superior.

vivo V23 5G: A Combination of Unique Aesthetic Design and a Splendid Camera Setup

The enthusiasm spurring around the smartphone has not only secured its market position but also proved that it is a well-balanced phone that didn’t just focus on design.

Looking deeper into the device, the V23 5G has a front-facing 50MP AF Portrait Selfie camera with high-resolution. This device is unique in the market since it places a strong focus on the selfie experience. The latest ISOCELL 3.0 technology aids the camera in capturing a more crystal-clear image for the user by boosting light sensitivity. Furthermore, the Eye Autofocus feature allows users to be the focus of attention while taking a picture because the camera focuses on them even while they are moving.

The dual front camera provides a much larger field-of-view mainly because of its 8MP Super Wide-Angle Camera. Furthermore, the front camera provides an unrivaled experience in this price range with options like AI Extreme Night Portrait, etc. The phone also has a 64-megapixel main rear camera with an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens that can readily handle wide natural landscapes. Features like Super Night Mode, Bokeh Flare Portrait, and Ultra Stabilization enhance the user experience even more. It’s fair to say that both, the front camera and the rear camera together offer a smartphone that is picture-perfect.

There’s no doubt that this phone is the best of what vivo has to offer in terms of visual and performance aspects. Vivo has always been at the forefront of device aesthetics and design. It’s also fair to say that vivo is proud of its technological discoveries and accomplishments. Every device introduced by vivo illustrates this perfection.

V23 5G incorporates the Color Changing Fluorite AG Design, which is the outcome of vivo’s extensive research. When exposed to ultraviolet light for around 30 seconds in the sun, this substance changes colour. When the phone is no longer exposed to the sun, the color returns to normal. More specifically, the device’s visual aesthetics are a result of the combination of Metal Flat Frame Design and Color Changing Fluorite AG Design, which has been the focus of the industry for quite some time.

The phone’s powerful MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor handles all of the phone’s impressive capabilities. This CPU provides tremendous performance as well as a quick user experience. Furthermore, the Extended RAM 2.0 improves the user experience even further. Users may enjoy exceptionally smooth gameplay performance thanks to the 90Hz refresh rate, a Liquid Cooling System, and Ultra Game Mode. The 4200mAh battery, which supports a 44W FlashCharge, contributes to this experience by allowing for an uninterrupted experience and performance.

Conclusively, the V23 5G is a powerful and well-balanced smartphone that meets the needs of any smartphone enthusiast, whether for casual, or professional use.

Check out? vivo Encourages Users to Share Their Gorgeous Transformation Journey — Get Chance to be Featured on Its Official Social Media Channels and Win Exciting Gifts