vivo V23 5G Is Coming to Pakistan — Featuring 50MP AF Portrait Selfie Camera and Color Changing Glass

Following the successful debut of the V23e in Pakistan, vivo’s V series has received great response. The 50MP AF Portrait Selfie Camera has created a new wave in the smartphone industry. This is understandable, considering there has rarely been a gadget with such a strong focus on the front camera. To capitalize on this trend, vivo recently released a teaser of V23 5G, a new phone that will be introduced in Pakistan.

As per our sources, the V23 5G will feature a powerful high resolution 50MP AF Portrait Selfie Camera on the front. Even in low lighting conditions, the sensors in the camera enable the user to click excellent pictures due to its light sensitivity.

The front camera isn’t the only feature that makes this device stand out. A 64MP GW1 Super-Sensing Camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera are available on the back camera. The users may take fantastic landscape photos with this combo of three cameras.

For the ultimate experience, the camera also has modes including Super Night Mode, Bokeh Flare Portrait, and Ultra Stabilization. These capabilities complement the powerful hardware of the V23 5G. The MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor powers the gadget. This allows the gadget to provide the user with a premium experience. vivo also offers the Extended RAM 2.0, which is well-known among smartphone users.

vivo is known for its introduction of new technologies in the smartphone industry every year. Similarly, with this V23 5G, vivo is introducing a much talked about technology, the Color Changing Fluorite AG Design that offers the technological ability to the device to switch its color when in direct contact with the sunlight. This feature is sure to attract a lot of eyes in the Pakistan market due to its unique description. The fans looking for a device with appealing aesthetic and unique appearance will find this phone to be right in their alley.

This upcoming device is sure to offer the Pakistani users a premium and quality vivo experience.