vivo is going to launch its S12 Pro today with two front-facing cameras and two dual-LED flashes in the bezel on top. The S-series is usually exclusive to China, but the manufacturer often relaunches the phones under the V lineup outside of its domestic market. Now some latest reports are claiming that vivo is working on the V lineup. So, it will be pretty safe to say that the upcoming vivo V23 Pro could be the Global variant of the S12 Pro.

Vivo V23 Pro Could be the Global Variant of S12 Pro

We have some evidence that it’s a rebadged S12 Pro after it appeared on Google Play Console. All of the specs of the vivo V23 Pro (with model number V2132) are in line with what we expect from the S12 Pro. It will also come with two cameras for selfies, Dimensity 1200 chipset, 8GB RAM and a 1080p display.

The power key is protruded, meaning it won’t act as a fingerprint scanner. So, the phone will come with an under-display fingerprint scanner which also means that it is an OLED panel.

The vivo V23e (in LTE and 5G forms) is already selling in some countries, but its Pro sibling is expected to arrive in the first week of 2022. We will get more information about the phone today.

