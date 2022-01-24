vivo V23e: A Combination of Latest Camera Technology and Powerful Performance

vivo, a leading technology brand has recently launched the newest addition to its V series, the V23e. The company has been creating waves in the smartphone camera industry due to its advanced camera and imaging technology in all its smartphones, constantly revolutionizing the cameras not just in its flagship X series but even in the Y series and the V series.

vivo V23e: A Combination of Latest Camera Technology, Outstanding Appearance and Powerful Performance

That is why we will be looking at the V23e, the newest addition to vivo’s line-up, today. The V23e’s front camera has gotten a lot of attention. So, without further ado, here are some of its highlights:

Front Camera

The V23e comes with a 50MP AF Portrait Selfie camera. Now that the cat is out of the bag, we can see why this phone has been making so much buzz. It’s all the work of this high-performance front camera that produces crystal clear images even when zoomed in. The images are sharp and clear. It can be said to be the work of the ISOCELL 3.0 technology featured in the camera. This technology improves light sensitivity no matter what angle you’re looking at it from. Even in low light conditions, the images are exceptionally bright.

Moreover, the Eye Autofocus technology automatically locks on to a person’s eye while capturing pictures. This reduces the blur and gives sharpness to the pictures. vivo has also added lots of modes to enhance the user’s experience. One such mode is the AI Extreme Night Portrait that is the improved version of the Super Night Mode. This mode makes it possible to click bright selfies in scenarios with close to zero ambient light because of the multi-frame noise reduction and AI high-definition technology.

Rear Camera

The phone is not limited to the versatile and powerful front camera. The rear camera stands out exceptionally well against its competitors. V23e offers a triple camera setup of a 64 MP Night Camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera. The Super Night Mode technology enables the device to maintain a good balance between brightness and darkness to help tackle low light conditions. The Standard Stabilization also plays an importance in making this camera outstanding as it enables automatic cropping which negates jerk and shake while shooting. Again, the rear camera comes with multiple modes as well like the Bokeh Flare Portrait that makes clicking pictures an entire new experience. Taking a look at both the cameras of the V23e, it is not wrong to say that vivo is slowly but surely dominating the low light photography technology.

Performance

The overall performance of this phone matches up to its camera performance. They surely go hand in hand due to the premium specification of 8GB RAM and two versions of ROM, 128GB and 256GB. The Extended RAM 2.0 technology that we are already aware of, makes it possible to give the experience of 12GB RAM by using excess ROM. Supporting this performance from behind the scenes is the powerful 4050mAh battery that has a 44W FlashCharge, a brilliant combo of power and performance. Day-to-day tasks are not a problem for this phone no matter if it’s gaming in your free time or enjoying Netflix without putting the hassle of doing it while the phone is constantly on charge. The UI of this phone is also unique and fun as the name suggests, Funtouch OS 12. The users get to customize their home screens with different widgets and looks.

There is no longer a permanent boring look to your phone and surely feels like a breath of fresh air. The Nano Music Player is one of the key highlights when talking about the UI. It offers its users the ability to play/switch music without the hassle of going back to the music app after every 3-4 minutes. There are also stickers that allow its users to set small reminders and memos on important things. Quite a handy but thoughtful little feature on the device just like it’s Small Windows that allow multi-tasking by making the app interface float as a small window. The UI is well-rounded and goes along with the youthful and aesthetic vibe of the brand.

Appearance

The vivo V23e has a 7.36mm Ultra Slim AG Design that gives the phone it’s the aesthetic appeal. The phone is available in two colors – Moonlight Shadow and Sunshine Coast. Honestly, both the variants have a unique look to it that you expect from a Vivo device.

The Flat Frame design stunningly adds a hint of glamour and fashion to the device. The Moonlight Shadow is a classic polished ceramic black finish that oozes mystery and elegance while the Sunshine Coast is a satin texture with a gradient that changes depending on the lighting.

Final Verdict

Now that we’ve seen the device, we can say that it’s a fantastic combination of style and performance. If you’re in the market for a new phone, it’s definitely worth a look. This phone meets all of the criteria for a successful handset in terms of camera performance, style, features, and battery life.

