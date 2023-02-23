Vivo V27 Series Specs Leaked Via Promotional Images

Advertisement

Like all other smartphone makers, Vivo has been also working on new handsets. A few days back, Chinese smartphone maker, Vivo confirmed that it will announce the highly anticipated Vivo V27 series at an event on 1 March 2023. The Vivo V27 series launch is quite near as the company aims to release the series in India first via Flipkart. Vivo India has been regularly sharing teasers and images revealing some of the details about the upcoming V27 series. No doubt, these teasers increased the excitement and curiosity of the users regarding this upcoming launch. The cherry on top is that Vivo V27 series specs also got leaked via promo material ahead of its launch event. So, let’s dig into it.

Advertisement

Vivo V27 Series Specs & Features

Vivo V27 series will come with a 6.78-inch 3D Curved FHD+ AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the smartphone will also be IP54-rated dust and water-resistant. The upcoming Vivo smartphones are revealed to come with Color changing Glass and 3D curved back glass. It will surely make the handsets attractive and more eye catchy. Vivo V27 Phones will have Android 13 OS-based Funtouch 13 UI. In addition to all this, the smartphones are also expected to come with Dual Mode 5G. As per the leaked promo material, we can also see that the phone will come in two colors Noble Black and Magic Blue. Let’s have a look at that:

Advertisement

If we talk about Vivo V27 Camera, it will come with a 50MP Autofocus camera and is expected to be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7200. In terms of Battery, this vanilla model will house a 4600mAh battery with a 66W flash charge. The triple rear camera setup will comprise a 50 MP IMX766V OIS main camera, 5 MP super wide-angle camera, and 2 MP macro camera along with a 50 MP Eye Autofocus selfie snapper.

On the other hand, Vivo V27 Pro will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 which is based on 4nm processing technology just to make the work of the user easier and quick. Earlier it was said that the smartphone will be coming with a 4880mAh battery however, in the latest revelation, it is said that Vivo V27 Pro will be coming with a 4600mAh battery that supports a 66W flash charge.

V27 Pro will boast Extended RAM 3.0 technology and it will be offering up to 20 GB RAM with 12 GB RAM together with 8 GB extended RAM 3.0. No doubt, it will be giving a super smooth experience to users by running the heaviest apps without a hitch. The point worth mentioning here is that the smartphone with a 12 GB version will be able to run 36 apps and the 8 GB version will run up to 27 apps. It seems like the company has definitely kept users’ experience as a priority.

Advertisement

Vivo V27 Pro will come in 3 variants:

8GB+128GB

8GB+256GB

12GB+256GB

Vivo V27 Camera & Video Features

There will be various photography and video camera features that the users will get to experience with the all-new V27 series. Photography features will include:

Camera Panning

Natural Portrait

Low-light portrait

flash portrait

natural color

high resolution

night panorama

long exposure

tripod mode

wide-angle night

super night portrait with aura light

double exposure

wedding style portrait

Video features will include:

Advertisement

4K 60FPS

AI Video

Ultra stable (HIS)

Cinematic

teleprompter

dual-view video

Vlog Movie creator

Vlog Movie Creator will be a really interesting and creative feature for all those who love to make vlogs. It will allow them to shoot in a quick and easy way with the help of their smartphone only. Moreover, it will also be will be able to optimize your vlog videos with the help of the Vivo Portrait algorithm.

Also Read: Vivo V27 Series Global Launch Date Revealed – PhoneWorld