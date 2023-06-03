Vivo V29 Lite Launches With Snapdragon 695

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has been working on new handsets since the beginning of this year. Recently, the company unveiled a new smartphone in its V series in the Czech Republic. The new Lite version of the Vivo V29 Series has made its debut as the first smartphone of the family. Let me tell you that Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro are set to make their international debut later this month. Vivo V29 Lite is tipped to be the rebranded Vivo Y78 that has come with some mid-range features.

Vivo V29 Lite Specs, Features & Price

Earlier this week, the company teased its V29 Pro smartphone and now it has launched the V29 Lite in Europe. The new midrange phone comes with a curved 6.78-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. In addition o that, it has a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with the Snapdragon 695 chipset alongside 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

As per camera details, the handset features a 64MP main with OIS at the rear. It also has a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth module. The smartphone runs Android 13 with Funtouch 13 on top straight out of the box. The battery of the smartphone is 5,000 mAh and supports 44W fast charging.

Vivo V29 Lite comes in two colorways including black and gold. Its price is set to be CZK 8,499 (€359/$386) in Czechia. According to the latest reports, open sales of the V29 Lite will start on June 15. Moreover, we can expect the device to arrive in more markets soon after.

