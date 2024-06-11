The Vivo V40 Lite is an eagerly anticipated mid-range smartphone expected to launch soon. Recently, the model was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG and GCF certification websites, sparking curiosity among tech enthusiasts. Now, thanks to a new leak, we have a clearer picture of vivo V40 Lite specs and design. Let’s delve into what the Vivo V40 Lite has to offer.

Vivo V40 Lite Leak Revealed Full Design and Specs

The latest information comes from renowned tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. Although the Vivo V40 Lite had appeared in the IMEI database and other certifications, these sightings didn’t reveal much. However, this new report provides a comprehensive look at the smartphone’s specs and design, suggesting that the global variant of the V40 Lite might be the one released in the European market.

Design and Display

The leaked images reveal that the Vivo V40 Lite sports a sleek, curved edge design with slim bezels and a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout for the front camera. The back of the device features a large circular camera island with an Aura ring LED light, giving it a distinctive look. The volume rockers and power buttons are located on the right edge, and the middle frame appears to be constructed from plastic materials. The Vivo V40 Lite will be available in at least two colour options: White and Maroon.

The smartphone boasts a tall 6.78-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, promising vibrant colours and sharp visuals. This large screen is ideal for multimedia consumption, gaming, and browsing.

Performance and Storage

Under the hood, the Vivo V40 Lite will come with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. This chipset comes with 8GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient performance. Additionally, the device offers 256GB of internal storage, providing ample space for apps, photos, and videos. The V40 Lite also supports 8GB of virtual RAM expansion, enhancing its ability to handle demanding tasks.

Camera Capabilities

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Vivo V40 Lite’s camera setup. The rear features a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor. This versatile trio allows users to capture detailed photos in various scenarios, from wide landscapes to close-up shots. On the front, the device houses a 32MP selfie shooter, perfect for high-quality selfies and video calls.

Battery and Charging

A substantial 5,500mAh battery powers the Vivo V40 Lite. The device supports 44W wired fast charging, enabling quick top-ups and minimizing downtime. This is particularly useful for users who are always on the go and need their device to be ready in a short amount of time.

Additional Features

The Vivo V40 Lite will come with several notable features that enhance its overall usability. It includes an in-display fingerprint scanner for secure and convenient unlocking. The device supports dual SIM functionality, catering to users who need to manage multiple numbers. Additionally, it offers IP64 water and dust resistance, providing added durability in various environments.

The smartphone will likely run on Android 14 OS with Vivo’s FunTouch OS custom skin out of the box, offering a user-friendly interface and a host of customization options.