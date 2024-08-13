Vivo V40e 5G Appears on Geekbench, Key Specs Revealed Ahead of Launch

vivo is working on the v40e 5G following the successful launch of the Vivo V40 and V40 Pro. The v40e 5G appeared in the latest Geekbench listing revealing some of its key specs. However, the smartphone first appeared in a leaked Bluetooth SIG file with a model code ‘V2403,’ confirming its development. The latest Geekbench listing on the other hand offers a more clear picture of what to expect from the upcoming 5G phone.

According to the Geekbench listing, the vivo V40e will arrive with 8GB of RAM and will be equipped with an 8-core 2.5GHz chipset. Based on the clock speeds and core configuration, it could be the Dimensity 7300. The chipset is paired with a Mali G615 MC2 iGPU, which offers pretty decent performance.

To give you a clearer idea, the vivo V40e managed to score 1028 points in single-core tests and 2938 points in multi-core tests. The listing also revealed the OS which will be Android 14 and Funtouch OS 14 as the Android skin.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that a previous listing in the IMEI Database revealed a different model number (V2418). It implies that there could be more than one variant of the vivo V40e.

Till now, vivo hasn’t announced any launch date or price for the vivo V40e 5G.

