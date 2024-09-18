vivo is gearing up to expand its V40 series with the upcoming launch of the vivo V40e. In recent days, several key specs of the vivo V40e have surfaced online, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect. Along with the leaked specs, details about its expected price and launch timeline have also emerged. Here’s a breakdown of the information we know so far.

The vivo V40e will feature a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display, offering a smooth and immersive visual experience. With a 120Hz refresh rate, users can enjoy fluid animations and seamless transitions, making the device perfect for gaming and video playback. Additionally, the screen will also support a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, ensuring excellent visibility even under direct sunlight.

vivo V40e: Specs, Price, and Launch Details Revealed

Under the hood, the vivo V40e will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. This mid-range processor will deliver solid performance for everyday tasks, gaming, and multitasking. Paired with 8GB of RAM, the device should be able to handle most apps and processes without any issues. Moreover, storage options are expected to include 128GB and 256GB, allowing users to choose based on their needs.

In the camera department, the vivo V40e will sport a 50MP main camera featuring Sony’s IMX882 sensor, which will capture sharp and detailed images. Alongside the main sensor, the device will have an 8MP ultrawide camera, ideal for capturing landscapes and group shots. Additionally, there’s a 50MP selfie camera that could be using Samsung’s JN1 sensor, promising high-quality selfies and video calls.

The vivo V40e will come with a 5,500mAh battery, providing long-lasting power for daily use. The device will support 80W wired charging, allowing users to quickly recharge their phone when needed. This combination of a large battery and fast charging ensures that the phone will be ready to go, even with heavy use.

In terms of durability, the V40e will come with an IP65 rating, offering protection against dust and light water splashes. This makes the device more resilient for everyday use. On the software front, the phone will run on Android 14, with Vivo’s Funtouch OS 14 layered on top, offering a smooth and customizable user experience.

As for pricing, the vivo V40e is expected to be available in Pakistan with a price range between $239 and $359. Moreover, the phone will launch before the end of the month, making it an exciting option for those in the market for a feature-rich, mid-range smartphone.

With its impressive display, strong camera setup, and powerful battery, the Vivo V40e is shaping up to be a solid addition to the V40 family, appealing to users who seek performance without breaking the bank.