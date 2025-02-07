Vivo has officially announced the launch date for its upcoming smartphone, the Vivo V50. Set to debut on February 17, the device will succeed last year’s Vivo V40 and bring several major upgrades, including a large 6000mAh battery, a quad-curved display, and a camera system developed in collaboration with Zeiss. It means vivo will launch V50 in Pakistan by the end of this month or at the start of March. Alongside the announcement, Vivo has also revealed the first official images of the smartphone, showcasing its design, display, and available colour options.

Vivo V50 Launching in Pakistan Soon – Here’s What to Expect

Design and Display

One of the standout features of the Vivo V50 is its quad-curved display, which is designed to provide a seamless, edge-to-edge viewing experience. The 6.7-inch AMOLED screen is expected to support a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and an immersive experience for gaming and multimedia.

Vivo has also emphasized the device’s ultra-slim profile, confirming that the V50 measures just 7.39mm thick. This makes it one of the slimmest smartphones with a 6000mAh battery, offering a balance between high battery capacity and sleek design.

Colour Options and Unique Finishes

The Vivo V50 will be available in three colour variants:

Titanium Gray

Rose Red – A luxurious shade with warm tones for a premium feel.

Starry Night – Features a unique back panel design that reacts dynamically to environmental lighting, creating a visually striking effect.

Camera System Co-Developed with Zeiss

Vivo has continued its partnership with German optics company Zeiss to enhance the V50’s camera system. The device will feature a dual-camera setup on the rear, consisting of:

50MP primary sensor – Designed to capture high-resolution images with impressive detail.

50MP ultra-wide-angle lens – Offers a wider field of view for landscape shots and group photos.

For selfies and video calls, the Vivo V50 will include a 50MP front camera, ensuring high-quality images even in low-light conditions.

Performance and Hardware

Under the hood, the Vivo V50 will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, delivering smooth performance for everyday tasks, gaming, and multitasking. The smartphone will offer up to 12GB of RAM, allowing for seamless app switching and efficient operation.

Battery and Charging

One of the V50’s biggest highlights is its massive 6000mAh battery, which promises long-lasting usage on a single charge. Vivo has also confirmed that the device will support 90W wired charging, ensuring fast recharging speeds.

Software and Protection

The Vivo V50 will run on Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15, bringing the latest software enhancements and user interface improvements. Additionally, the device will come with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance, making it highly durable in extreme conditions.

Vivo V50: Expected Specifications

Feature Specification Display 6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Rear Camera 50MP (primary) + 50MP (ultra-wide) Front Camera 50MP Battery 6000mAh Charging 90W wired fast charging OS Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15 Protection IP68 + IP69

Our Thoughts

With flagship-level features, a high-end camera system, and a sleek, premium design, the Vivo V50 is shaping up to be a strong contender in the mid-premium smartphone market. The official launch on February 17 will confirm more details, including pricing and regional availability. Stay tuned for more updates!

