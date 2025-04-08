vivo V50 Lite Launched in Pakistan: The Ultimate All-Rounder for Power, Performance, and Photography

vivo has officially launched V50 Lite in Pakistan – a sleek and powerful smartphone designed to deliver flagship-level battery life, an effortlessly stylish look, and an enhanced photography experience. Equipped with a massive 6500mAh Ultra-Slim BlueVolt Battery and 90W FlashCharge, it ensures uninterrupted power, keeping users connected all day. Beyond performance, its vibrant and sophisticated design makes it a statement piece for any occasion. And for those who love capturing life’s moments, the Studio-Quality 50MP Sony IMX882 Camera with Aura Light Portrait delivers bright, detailed, and naturally balanced shots in any setting. Built for users who seek power, style, and a refined imaging experience, the vivo V50 Lite is ready to impress.

Power That Lasts, Performance That Excels, Durability That Endures

At the core of the vivo V50 Lite is a commitment to power, speed, and reliability. As the smartphone with the industry’s powerful FlashCharge and the longest battery life, it is designed to keep up with every moment. The 6500mAh Ultra-Slim BlueVolt Battery with 90W FlashCharge delivers exceptional endurance without compromise, perfect for users who demand long-lasting performance. Backed by BlueVolt Battery technology, this next-generation power system achieves the perfect balance between high energy density, long cycle life, and ultra-fast charging. Whether gaming non-stop for 10.5 hours, scrolling TikTok for 15 hours, or simply staying connected throughout the day, the V50 Lite redefines battery freedom. With up to 5 years of battery health and 1,700 full charge cycles, longevity is built into its DNA. Charging is just as impressive. 90W FlashCharge ensures the V50 Lite powers up from 0 to 100% in under an hour, minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity. And for those who need continuous power on the go, Reverse Charging turns the V50 Lite into a power hub, effortlessly charging headsets, Android devices, or Apple devices via USB-C connectivity. Despite its powerhouse battery, the V50 Lite defies expectations with its ultra-slim design. It innovatively houses an ultra-large 6500mAh battery in its 7.79mm body, taking ultra-slim design to the next level, proving that power doesn’t have to come at the cost of elegance.

Beyond battery life, seamless performance is a defining trait. The V50 Lite is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (5G) or Snapdragon 685 (4G) for ultra-fast connectivity, smooth multitasking, and effortless gaming. Whether you’re a gamer, TikToker, or productivity-focused user, the V50 Lite delivers uninterrupted, fluid performance. To deliver an enduring, seamless experience, the vivo V50 Lite features Memory Booster with Extended RAM, RAM Saver, and App Retainer, enhancing system performance for smooth multitasking. With these innovations, users can enjoy a hassle-free experience without the need to manually close background apps, ensuring a consistently smooth performance for up to 50 months (4G) / 60 months (5G). And to elevate the experience further, Dual Stereo Speakers with 400% Volume ensure crystal-clear audio—enhancing gameplay precision, music depth, and cinematic immersion.

Built for resilience, the V50 Lite is engineered to withstand real-world challenges. Featuring a Comprehensive Cushioning Structure, SGS 5-Star Drop Resistance, and Military-Grade Certification, it has undergone over 70 rigorous tests, including drop and twist assessments, ensuring durability in every scenario. With IP65 Dust and Water Resistance, it is protected against rain, coffee spills, and dust exposure, making it a reliable companion for any environment.

Ultra Slim, Ultra Stylish: The Perfect Blend of Sophistication and Modern Innovation

Striking the perfect balance between trendiness and elegance, the vivo V50 Lite redefines smartphone aesthetics, making it a statement piece for users of all ages. Built on vivo’s proprietary Linglong architecture, the phone features a lightweight stacked design, allowing it to be even thinner than its predecessor despite major upgrades in battery life and imaging. At just 7.79mm, it seamlessly houses a massive 6500mAh battery, setting a new benchmark for ultra-slim innovation. Adding a touch of sophistication, the metallic High-Gloss Frame delivers a futuristic and premium feel. Its polished surface reflects light beautifully, creating a dynamic visual effect that shifts under different lighting conditions. This fine detailing enhances the phone’s luxurious appeal while ensuring a smooth, refined grip.

The flagship-level P-OLED display takes immersion to new heights, boasting ultra-narrow bezels that push the screen-to-body ratio to an impressive 94.2%. The 6.77-inch 120Hz Ultra Vision AMOLED Punch-Hole Display offers a borderless, cinematic experience, while its peak brightness of 1800 nits ensures vivid clarity even under intense sunlight. For enhanced eye comfort, the SGS Low Blue Light Certification minimizes eye strain, allowing users to indulge in extended viewing with ease.

Beyond the display, design extends to the camera with the stunning Glow Ring, a decorative element that creates unparalleled light and shadow effects. The matte metal texture refracts light at every angle, emitting a mesmerizing brilliance that’s impossible to ignore.

Completing the aesthetic excellence are three nature-inspired color options, blending classic sophistication with a modern edge: Titanium Gold, Phantom Black and Silk Green.

Every Moment, Perfectly Captured: Unleashing the Imaging Power of vivo V50 Lite

The vivo V50 Lite redefines mobile photography with its powerful 50MP Sony IMX882 Camera, ensuring every shot is rich in detail, depth, and vibrancy—even in challenging lighting conditions. Whether capturing breathtaking landscapes, dynamic cityscapes, or candid moments, the advanced sensor delivers crystal-clear images with lifelike clarity. For those looking to preserve genuine moments without interruption, the 2x Golden Portrait feature doubles the magnification, bringing subjects closer without compromising image quality. Whether it’s a playful pet, a spontaneous family moment, or an energetic child, this feature lets you capture intimate and expressive portraits without disrupting the scene. Selfie lovers can expect studio-quality results with the 32MP Ultra Clear Front Camera. Enhanced by portrait-grade beautification algorithms, every self-portrait is refined with natural skin tones, precise details, and perfectly balanced background elements—turning every selfie into a keepsake. For portrait perfection, studio-quality Aura Light Portrait elevates lighting to professional standards. The newly upgraded nano-scale light guiding technology softens and evenly distributes light, eliminating harsh shadows and overexposed areas. Whether in low-light or backlit conditions, every portrait appears naturally radiant, ensuring flawless, well-lit shots anytime, anywhere. Expanding creative possibilities, the 8MP 120° Ultra Wide-Angle Lens captures stunning, expansive shots with rich detail and depth—perfect for landscapes, group photos, and immersive cityscapes.

Bringing AI Imaging to the next level, the AI Image Studio introduces intelligent tools for effortless photo enhancement. AI Erase 2.0 removes unwanted passersby with a single tap, ensuring that every shot remains distraction-free. Meanwhile, AI Photo Enhance automatically analyzes and fine-tunes brightness, contrast, color saturation, and white balance—delivering professionally optimized photos with zero effort. From breathtaking landscapes to intimate portraits, the vivo V50 Lite’s advanced imaging system transforms every moment into a work of art.

AI-Powered Intelligence: Revolutionizing Connectivity and Productivity with vivo V50 Lite

The vivo V50 Lite introduces a suite of AI-powered features designed to elevate your smartphone experience and boost your efficiency. Acting as your reliable mobile companion, the vivo V50 Lite makes everyday tasks simpler and smarter. With the Circle to Search with Google feature, you can easily circle or tap any text or image on your screen to instantly search for relevant information on Google. Whether browsing the web or reading documents, simply highlight unfamiliar words or concepts to access detailed explanations at your fingertips. The Live Text feature allows for quick and accurate text recognition directly from the interface. Need to extract text from an image or album? Just tap on the photo, and the text is instantly extracted for you—no need for additional apps. In multilingual environments, AI Screen Translation takes the hassle out of translation, seamlessly offering on-screen translations without the need for a separate app. When it comes to managing your photos, Album Intelligent Classification enhances image organization by intelligently tagging and categorizing images, making it easier than ever to search and access your content. With an expanded tag library, including categories like people, pets, buildings, motorcycles, and ships, your photo album experience is both smarter and more efficient. Album Memories adds a creative touch to your photos and videos, transforming your memories into personalized video compilations with intelligently matched music, special effects, and styles.

Introducing the AI SuperLink, an AI-revolutionized experience that ensures you stay connected without interruptions. Whether you’re in an elevator or underground parking lot, this feature intelligently recognizes your network environment and automatically switches to the optimal network cell. As you exit an elevator or move into an area with better reception, your connection is seamlessly restored—ensuring uninterrupted calls wherever you go.

Price and Availability

The latest vivo V50 Lite has officially launched in Pakistan, available in two variants – the V50 Lite 5G priced at PKR 89,999 and the V50 Lite 4G at PKR 73,999. Customers can pre-book their devices starting April 9, 2025, by visiting their nearest mobile market. The V50 Lite 5G will be available for purchase nationwide from April 15, 2025, while the V50 Lite 4G will hit the shelves on April 23, 2025.

vivo offers a one-year warranty for V50 Lite along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo V50 Lite is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).