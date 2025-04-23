vivo V50 Lite: Now in Pakistan with Mega Battery & Pro Power

vivo has officially launched its latest smartphone, the vivo V50 Lite, in Pakistan, bringing a powerful combination of style, performance, and reliability to users across the country. Tailored for modern lifestyles, the V50 Lite is designed for individuals who want a phone that does more, lasts longer, and looks good doing it. From endless battery power to advanced imaging and rugged durability, this device is engineered to match the pace of everyday life in Pakistan.

Available at amazing prices: the 4G variant is priced at PKR 73,999, while the 5G variant is available for PKR 89,999. The V50 Lite arrives with the biggest battery ever featured in the V Series, a massive 6500mAh Ultra-Slim BlueVolt Battery. Despite its high capacity, the phone retains a sleek, slim profile of just 7.79mm, proving that power doesn’t have to come at the expense of design. And when a top-up is needed, vivo’s 90W FlashCharge powers up the device in just about an hour, letting users stay on the go with minimal downtime.

To ensure long-term performance, the V50 Lite is also equipped with Smart Charging Engine technology and offers a 5-Year Battery Health guarantee. It’s built to withstand up to 1700 charge cycles, giving users lasting reliability and value without the usual battery degradation over time.

vivo has equipped the V50 Lite with powerful performance options. The device is available in both 5G and 4G variants, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 and Snapdragon 685 respectively. Whether it’s intense gaming, smooth multitasking, or running high-performance apps, the V50 Lite delivers consistent speed, efficient performance, and reliable connectivity. From streaming dramas to switching between productivity tools, the phone ensures a seamless user experience across all your daily tasks.

In terms of durability, the V50 Lite is ready for Pakistan’s diverse environments, from dusty rural roads to city streets and everything in between. With Military-Grade Certification, SGS Five-Star Drop Resistance, and a Comprehensive Cushioning Structure, the phone is designed to handle everyday drops, knocks, and pressure. IP65 Dust and Water Resistance adds another layer of security, protecting the phone against splashes, moisture, and particles, making it suitable for unpredictable weather and active lifestyles.

The vivo V50 Lite doesn’t just perform well, it looks the part too. Available in two variants: the V50 Lite 4G, which comes with 8GB RAM and is offered in Titanium Gold and Silk Green, and the V50 Lite 5G, which features 12GB RAM and is available in Titanium Gold and Phantom Black, the phone features a premium metallic High-Gloss Frame and an eye-catching Glow Ring camera module. Its 6.77-inch 120Hz Ultra Vision AMOLED display offers a 94.2% screen-to-body ratio. Whether watching videos, scrolling through social media, or editing photos, the screen delivers stunning visuals with minimal bezels and immersive detail.

For photography lovers and content creators, the V50 Lite raises the bar with a triple-camera system that’s ready for every moment. Its 50MP Sony IMX882 Camera captures crisp, vibrant images even in low light, while the 32MP Ultra Clear Front Camera ensures stunning selfies with enhanced beautification features. Portrait shots are elevated with vivo’s studio-quality Aura Light Portrait and the 2x Golden Portrait feature, which casts a flattering golden glow on subjects. The 8MP 120° Ultra Wide-Angle lens (available on the 5G variant) lets users capture expansive landscapes or big group photos with ease. The AI Image Studio also makes post-editing more intuitive with tools like AI Erase 2.0 and AI Photo Enhance, helping turn everyday images into share-worthy content.

vivo has also introduced intelligent features that simplify daily tasks and enhance productivity. AI SuperLink ensures smooth connectivity by auto-switching between Wi-Fi and mobile data depending on network strength. Tools like Live Text, AI Screen Translation, and Circle to Search with Google help users instantly translate, copy, or search anything on screen and Album Intelligent Classification smartly tags and organizes your photos. Album Memories automatically turns your photos into video stories, while Intelligent Classification keeps your gallery organized without the need for manual sorting.

Price & Availability

The 4G variant is priced at PKR 73,999, while the 5G variant is available for PKR 89,999 is now available across Pakistan. With exclusive first-sale offers, flexible instalments plans, and special gift bundles available at select outlets, now is the perfect time for Pakistani users to upgrade their mobile experience.

From fast charging and smooth performance to creative tools and durable build, the vivo V50 Lite is built for real life, powerful, polished, and proudly made for the next generation of smartphone users in Pakistan.

