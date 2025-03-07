Vivo V50e is Coming Next Month: Everything You Need to Know

Vivo recently introduced the V50, and now, according to a new leak, the company is preparing to launch another model in Pakistan—the Vivo V50e. This upcoming smartphone was previously spotted in the Geekbench database, revealing some key specifications. It will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM, and will run on the latest Android 15 operating system.

Display and Design

The Vivo V50e will sport a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display, providing a high-quality visual experience. The screen will offer a “1.5K” resolution, ensuring crisp and vibrant colours, along with a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate for fluid scrolling and gaming. The design will be sleek and modern, making it an appealing choice for users who prefer stylish smartphones.

Camera Capabilities

For photography enthusiasts, the Vivo V50e will come with a powerful camera setup. The rear will house a 50 MP primary camera, featuring Sony’s IMX882 sensor, promising high-quality images with excellent detail and colour accuracy. Additionally, there will be an 8 MP ultrawide camera for capturing wider shots. On the front, Vivo has included a 50 MP selfie camera, ensuring sharp and clear self-portraits.

Performance and Features

The device will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor for convenient unlocking. Another highlight is its durability. The V50e will have both IP68 and IP69 ratings, making it highly resistant to dust and water. This means it can withstand exposure to water and dust, adding to its overall reliability.

Battery and Charging

Vivo has packed a robust 5,600 mAh battery into the V50e, ensuring long-lasting usage on a single charge. The smartphone will also support 90W wired fast charging, allowing users to quickly power up their device and reduce downtime. This feature will also be particularly useful for heavy users who rely on their smartphones throughout the day.

Storage and Color Options

The V50e will offer storage options of up to 256GB, providing ample space for apps, photos, videos, and other data. It will be available in two attractive colour variants: Sapphire Blue and Pearl White, catering to different aesthetic preferences.

Expected Price and Availability

The Vivo V50e will launch in Pakistan by the first week of April. The price is anticipated to fall within the range of PKR 50,000 to PKR 60,000, making it a competitive option in the mid-range smartphone segment.

Final Thoughts

With its impressive display, powerful cameras, strong battery life, and durable build, the Vivo V50e is shaping up to be a compelling choice for users looking for a feature-rich smartphone. As we await the official announcement, it will be interesting to see how it performs against competitors in the same price bracket.

See Also: vivo V50 5G Launched in Pakistan: Capture Every Cherished Memory with ZEISS Portrait So Pro