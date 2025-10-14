vivo V60 Lite Unveiled: Capture Every Moment in Travel Portraits

vivo today announced the launch of the V60 Lite, introducing a new chapter in portrait photography especially when under travelling occasions. Positioned as the “Travel Portrait Perfect Partner,” the V60 Lite combines vivo’s three generations of AI Aura Light Portrait, advanced AI imaging, sleek craftsmanship, and powerful performance to meet the evolving needs of today’s users.

“With the V60 Lite, we’re bringing studio-quality portraits to every journey,” said Mr. Muhammad Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy at vivo. “It reflects our ongoing commitment to merge cutting-edge imaging innovation with lifestyle-driven design, especially for those worth-capturing moments on the road.”

Your Travel-Ready Portrait Studio

The V60 Lite takes mobile photography to new heights with a 50 MP Sony main camera, 8 MP 120° Wide-Angle Camera, and a 32 MP HD selfie camera, all supported by vivo’s third-generation AI Aura Light Portrait. Designed for life on the move, this latest evolution doubles brightness, expands the lighting area by 4.2 times, and delivers 73 times softer light than a standard flash, ensuring natural, glowing portraits wherever your journey takes you. With Smart Lighting Control, the device automatically adjusts color temperature to blend seamlessly with ambient light, keeping skin tones true and balanced under neon cityscapes, candlelit dinners, or seaside sunsets. Combined with Master Portrait Style Bokeh, AI Master HD Algorithm, and 4K Video on both Front and Rear Cameras which are features exclusive to the V60 Lite 5G version, the V60 Lite makes it effortless to turn spontaneous travel moments into professional-grade memories.

For travelers who want to go beyond perfect lighting, the AI Image Studio becomes a creative toolkit to preserve and personalize every adventure. Exclusively on the vivo V60 Lite 5G, its AI Four-Season Portrait offers four distinctive styles—Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter, infusing portraits with rich colors and immersive visual effects. Meanwhile, features like AI Erase 3.0 and AI Enhance ensure photos are polished and social-media-ready in seconds. Reliable in any location or lighting condition, the V60 Lite stands by your side as the perfect travel portrait partner, helping every memory shine.

Refined Design, Effortless Mobility

The V60 Lite exudes elegance in two premium colors: Titanium Blue, inspired by Arctic glaciers with a metallic sheen that reflects calm confidence, and Elegant Black, where classic black is enhanced with a subtle shimmer, expressing understated sophistication. At the heart of its design is the Exquisite Transparent Camera Module, housing vertically aligned lenses in a compact, streamlined layout that blends seamlessly with the body.

Slim and lightweight with a Slim Flat Screen Design and Ultra-Thin Bezel inherited from flagship models, the V60 Lite is as striking to behold as it is effortless to use, making it a stylish companion for travel and everyday life.

Supreme Performance and Enduring Power for Travel Without Limits

At the heart of the vivo V60 Lite is the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo 5G processor for the V60 Lite 5G version and a Snapdragon 685 processor for the 4G version, delivering smooth overall performance. Paired with 12 GB RAM + 12 GB Extended RAM and 256 GB ROM of storage on the V60 Lite 5G version or 8 GB RAM + 8 GB Extended RAM and 256 GB ROM on the 4G version, the device handles gaming, multitasking, and demanding apps effortlessly, ensuring smooth and responsive performance. The 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 94.2% screen-to-body ratio offers immersive visuals for gaming and media playback, while Dual Stereo Speakers with 400% Volume provide clear, rich audio in any environment.

The 6500 mAh BlueVolt Battery, supported by 90W FlashCharge, reaches a full charge from 1% to 100% in just 52 minutes on the 5G version, while the 4G version takes 55 minutes. Optimized for long-term durability, the battery maintains high efficiency for up to five years, with other features to enhance longevity. Built for everyday use, the V60 Lite is rated IP65 for Dust and Water Resistance, while One-Tap Water/Dust Ejection and Greasy/Wet-Hand Touch offer practical convenience.

To support productivity on the go, the V60 Lite integrates AI tools such as Google Gemini, AI Captions, AI Smart Call Assistant, AI Note Assist, AI Transcript Assist and more, helping users translate, summarize, and manage tasks efficiently. With this combination of processing, display, audio, battery longevity, durability, and intelligent features, the V60 Lite delivers a complete experience for work, play, and travel.

Price & Availability

The vivo V60 Lite will be available across Pakistan in an 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage variant at a price of Rs. 76,999 (4G) and Rs. 94,999 (5G) respectively. Customers can pre-order the device starting 15th October, while official sales will commence on 21st October 2025. vivo offers comprehensive after-sales support, including a one-year warranty for the V60, a 15 – day free replacement policy, and a 6-month warranty for accessories. The device is officially approved by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) and is fully compatible with all mobile networks in Pakistan. As an added benefit, Zong 4G users can enjoy 12GB of free mobile internet by inserting their SIM card into Slot 1 including 2GB per month for 6 months.

