vivo V60e Debuts with 200MP Camera & 6500mAh Battery; Expected Price and Launch Date in Pakistan

vivo is expanding its popular V-series lineup with the introduction of the vivo V60e, a more affordable variant of the flagship V60. The device stands out with its 200MP primary camera, 6500mAh battery, and 90W fast charging, offering a premium experience at a mid-range price.

The smartphone, which has already debuted in select global markets, is expected to arrive in Pakistan by late October or early November 2025, according to industry sources.

Design and Display

The vivo V60e features a 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED quad-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits peak brightness. Its sleek design measures 7.49mm thick and weighs 190 grams, while an in-display fingerprint sensor ensures secure unlocking. The device carries an IP68/IP69 rating, offering resistance against dust and light water exposure. It will be available in Elite Purple and Noble Gold color variants.

Performance and Software

Under the hood, the V60e is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone runs on Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15, and vivo has confirmed three major OS updates along with five years of security support, ensuring long-term usability.

Camera Setup

The highlight of the V60e is its 200MP main sensor with OIS, supported by an 8MP ultrawide lens. For selfies, there’s a 50MP front camera, delivering crisp and detailed results. vivo has also included its signature Aura Light LED flash to enhance low-light portraits and videos.

Battery and Charging

Equipped with a 6500mAh battery and 90W fast charging, the V60e promises extended battery life with significantly reduced charging time. The handset also supports reverse wired and bypass charging features.

Expected Price in Pakistan

Based on global pricing, the vivo V60e is expected to be priced between Rs. 94,000 and Rs. 105,000 in Pakistan, depending on storage configuration. The launch is anticipated to take place by early November 2025, with availability through vivo’s official stores and online partners shortly after.

If priced competitively, the V60e could attract buyers looking for flagship-grade photography and battery performance in a mid-range device, positioning it against rivals like the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ and Realme 13 Pro.

