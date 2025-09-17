vivo launched the V60 in August this year. Now, the company is reportedly preparing to introduce a new model in the same series, called the vivo V60e. Fresh live images of the upcoming phone have surfaced online. These leaks not only show the device but also highlight its key specs. In this article, we will tell you about vivo V60e specs, design and expected price in Pakistan.

The vivo V60e will be available in two colour options. The leaked images reveal the Elite Purple and Noble Gold. The phone is designed to be stylish yet durable. According to reports, it will feature IP68 and IP69 ratings, making it resistant to dust and water. It will also come with a Diamond Shield Glass protector, which should add extra durability against scratches and minor drops.

vivo V60e Leak Reveals Design, Specs, and Expected Price in Pakistan

In terms of software, vivo will promise three major Android OS updates for the V60e. The phone will also receive five years of security patches, ensuring long-term usability and safety for users.

Additionally, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset will power the phone. This is the same processor used in the previously launched vivo V50e. However, the V60e brings notable improvements in other areas, especially the battery. The device will come with multiple RAM and storage configurations, including 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB.

One of the biggest highlights of the V60e is its massive 6,500mAh battery. This marks a significant upgrade compared to the 5,000mAh battery found in the V50e. Along with the large capacity, the V60e will support 90W fast wired charging, which means users can quickly recharge their phones without much waiting. This combination of a huge battery and fast charging is expected to attract heavy users who rely on their smartphones all day.

The V60e will also include some useful features that improve daily convenience. It will come with an IR blaster, which allows the phone to act as a remote control for TVs and other appliances. The device will also support NFC, which is handy for contactless payments and quick pairing with other devices.

While the official launch date has not been confirmed yet, reports suggest that vivo could announce the V60e very soon. As for pricing, the phone could cost around PKR 99,000 in Pakistan for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Prices for higher storage variants will be slightly higher. The company has not launched the V60 yet in Pakistan. Let’s see whether the company launched both phones here together or not.

With its premium design, solid durability, long battery life, and extended software support, the vivo V60e seems like a strong addition to the company’s lineup. It aims to balance performance and practicality, offering a reliable option for those who want both style and functionality in their smartphones.