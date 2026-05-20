vivo V70 FE Now on Sale: 200 MP Travel Portrait Flagship Built for Every Share-Worthy Shot in Pakistan

The highly anticipated vivo V70 FE is now officially available in Pakistan. With sales now open, the device brings its signature blend of 200 MP ultra-clear imaging, trend-forward design, and dependable day-to-night performance to users ready to capture and share life on the move. Designed as a stylish lightweight flagship and a go-to travel shot companion, the V70 FE is built to keep pace with socially connected lifestyles, making every journey and gathering effortlessly clear and share-worthy.

At the heart of the V70 FE is its defining strength: clarity that holds even at a distance. The 200 MP OIS Ultra-Clear Camera captures travel scenes, landmarks, and group moments with exceptional detail, maintaining sharpness even when zooming or cropping. Whether framing a wide scenic view or focusing on distant subjects, every shot remains crisp, expressive, and ready to post. A 32 MP HD Selfie Camera with a wider field of view makes group selfies and video calls feel more natural, while 4K Stable Video on Front and Rear Cameras ensures meaningful moments can be captured in vivid detail and shared instantly.

Enhancing the experience further is a suite of new AI Imaging Features, bringing intelligent creative tools that make travel photography more expressive with minimal effort. Its signature Snow Town and Aurora effects, powered by AI Magic Landscape, can transform familiar environments into visually striking scenes when suitable conditions are detected. Together with AI Magic Weather and additional AI enhancements, these tools help turn everyday captures into cinematic, share-ready photos in just a tap.

The V70 FE pairs its imaging strength with a trendy, high-quality design that reflects contemporary style. Available in Titanium Silver, and Ocean Blue the device introduces a fresh colour palette designed to stand out across different settings and personal styles.

A distinctive Dynamic Ring Design creates a premium, modern look around the camera module. Inspired by flagship aesthetics, the device also features a 1.86 mm Extremely Narrow Bezel and 7.59 mm Ultra-Thin Flat Screen, delivering a more immersive viewing experience while maintaining a balanced, comfortable in-hand feel.

Built to keep up with busy schedules and constant sharing, the V70 FE delivers performance that remains smooth throughout the day. It features a 7000 mAh BlueVolt Battery paired with 90W FlashCharge, providing dependable endurance and rapid power recovery for extended shooting, browsing, and social sharing. A vivid 1.5K Infinity AMOLED Display brings photos and videos to life with rich, natural-looking colours and smooth visuals. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo and supported by IP68 & IP69 Top-Rated Dust and Water Resistance, the V70 FE is designed to perform reliably across diverse environments.

With its powerful 200 MP travel portrait imaging, expressive design, and smooth all-day performance, the vivo V70 FE is built for users who are always ready to capture what matters. From spontaneous group shots to memorable travel scenes, it delivers a seamless experience that keeps every moment clear, creative, and instantly share-worthy, now ready to be experienced first-hand.

Price & Availability

The vivo V70 FE is available nationwide in two premium variants: 8GB + 256GB priced at Rs. 124,999 and 12GB + 256GB priced at Rs. 139,999. Customers can purchase the device nationwide at authorized retail outlets or conveniently order online through the official vivo E-Store. vivo ensures complete peace of mind with comprehensive after-sales support, including a one-year warranty, a 15-day free replacement policy, and a 6-month warranty for accessories. The V70 FE is officially approved by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) and is fully compatible with all mobile networks in Pakistan. As an added benefit, Zong 4G users can enjoy 12GB of free mobile internet by inserting their SIM card into Slot 1, including 2GB per month for 6 months.

Also Read: vivo Pakistan Introduces V70 FE: A 200 MP Stylish Lightweight Flagship Built for Clear Travel Portraits