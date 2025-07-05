vivo WATCH GT Lands in Pakistan with Sleek Design and 21-Day Battery

Marking its official entry into the smart accessories segment in Pakistan, vivo has today unveiled its latest smartwatch offering, the vivo WATCH GT, now available locally for Rs. 34,999. With the brand tagline “Power Your Healthy Life”, the WATCH GT targets style-conscious fitness enthusiasts seeking intelligent wellness and activity tracking.

Multi‑Style Trendy Design

Crafted for aesthetics and comfort, the WATCH GT features a square, borderless 2.5D curved 1.85‑inch AMOLED display, encased in a matte-aluminum alloy frame with a stainless-steel rotating crown. At just 33 g, the watch is lightweight and comfortable. Available in Summer Black and Cloud White variants, it includes diverse watch faces and strap options, ensuring a look for every mood and outfit.

Ultra‑Long Battery Life

Remarkable battery endurance is a key highlight. On Bluetooth-only mode, users can enjoy up to 21 days of use. This longevity ensures users stay powered through long workouts, travel, and busy routines without daily charging.

100+ Sports Modes

Designed for active lifestyles, the WATCH GT supports over 100 sports modes across nine categories from running, cycling, swimming, to racket sports like badminton and tennis with pro-grade performance insights. The WATCH GT is built to track a wide range of physical activities making it a reliable companion for both casual workouts and fitness enthusiasts.

AI‑Powered Health Monitoring

Underneath its sleek exterior, the WATCH GT hides powerful AI health tools. It features 24/7 heart‑rate monitoring, continuous SpO₂ tracking, sleep and stress tracking, and environmental noise alerts, while the rotating crown.

The vivo WATCH GT enters Pakistan as a compelling blend of modern design, remarkable endurance, extensive fitness functionality, and AI-driven health insight all wrapped in one sleek, wearable device. Perfectly aligned with its tagline, it truly aims to “Power Your Healthy Life” by merging style and wellness into everyday living.

