When all big companies are busy in announcing about their coming phones with newly launched Snapdragon 888, Vivo took the lead by doing a 5G test. Vivo with Snapdragon 888 Does Geekbench 5 Test. A Vivo phone with the model number vivo V2056A is listed with a “Lahaina” motherboard, which is the code name for the 888.

According to the listing, the phone packs 12GB of RAM and runs Android 11.

This early benchmark is showing a 20% increase in single-core performance over the S865. Whereas, the multi-core speed shows only a modest gain. Again, this phone is just a prototype, so this is just an early look at performance gains.

On the other hand, Xiaomi and OPPO are also hopeful to bring the SD888 powered phones in the market. All big companies are in the race of bringing the phone first to the market.

If we talk about the newly launched chipset, it will have Qualcomm’s X60 modem that shifts to a 5nm process to provide better power efficiency and brings improvements for 5G carrier aggregation across the mmWave and sub-6GHz bands of the spectrum. The new chip will also offer some substantial battery improvements when it comes to 5G.

According to Qualcomm, “the Snapdragon 888 features the third generation of its Elite Gaming platform, which delivers its “most significant upgrade in Qualcomm Adreno GPU performance. The new chipset will triple down on the future of computational photography and transform smartphones into professional-quality cameras.”

