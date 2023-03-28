Vivo X Flip Receives Google Play Certification Confirming Its Name

Like all other smartphone makers, Vivo is also not coming slow. We have been getting tons of leaks and rumors regarding Vivo’s highly anticipated first entry into the flip-style foldable space for many months. The Vivo Flip Phone has been in the news lately; today, the upcoming flip phone received its Google Play certification confirming its name. The Upcoming Vivo phone will be called Vivo X Flip.
What We Know About Vivo X Flip So Far
The point notable here is that the name makes perfect sense in the company’s naming logic. For instance, Vivo X Fold is its other line of foldable phones and the X Flip will be another series to compete with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip4 and Oppo’s Find N2 Flip. The point is that if you want to get rid of the word “flip” in the name of such flip phones, you’ll have to follow the footprints of Motorola, as everyone else is being rather flippant.
As per specs, the upcoming Vivo X Flip will be rocking the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It was spotted in the Geekbench online database with this processor with 12GB of RAM. Moreover, a 3C certification also revealed that the handset would support 44W fast charging. The phone has been undergoing certifications which hint at the fact that its launch is now imminent.
A few rumors claim that the phone will come with a 6.8-inch FHD+ display. It will boast a 120 Hz internal screen. If we talk about the camera details, there will be a 50 MP main camera and a 12 MP ultrawide sensor. The smartphone is tipped to boast a 4,400 mAh battery to keep the lights on. We think that the handset will apparently become official in China sometime in April this year.
