We already know that vivo is working on its first-ever foldable smartphone, the X Fold. The phone has already appeared in many leaks and renders creating more hype. We also know some expected specs of the phone. However, now vivo X Fold has appeared in some hands-on photos.

vivo X Fold Appears in hands-on Photos Revealing inward Design

The phone was spotted in a Chinese subway station with a thick protective case meant to shoulder it from the eyes of the masses. It comes with a square-shaped inward folding screen and by the looks of it, there is no visible crease in the middle portion of the panel. According to speculation vivo’s complex hinge mechanism is the key component for the gapless folding display. The folding screen is also expected to be covered in UTG glass.

When the device is open the inner screen will be an 8-inches display with Quad HD+ resolution and 120HZ refresh rate. Moreover, the phone will come with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It will have a 4,600 mAh battery. It will be supporting 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. We currently do not know the RAM size.

Regarding the camera department, it will have a Quad-camera with a 50MP as main lens, 48MP, 12MP lens with 2x zoom and 8MP with 5x zoom. No leaks or rumours are available about the selfie camera. It may come with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.

The phone is expected to launch next month. We will definitely get more information about the phone in the coming days. So stay connected.

