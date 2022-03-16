We already knew that Vivo is going to enter the market of foldable smartphones by launching its first-ever foldable phone. vivo’s very first foldable smartphone codenamed ‘butterfly’ and named vivo X Fold. The phone is expected to be launched in April. vivo X Fold has already appeared in many leaks and renders giving us an idea about the upcoming device. However, the latest leak has the dual under-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensors of vivo X Fold.

vivo X Fold will Launch with Dual Under-Screen Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensors

According to a tech blogger @Feiwei on Weibo, the phone will have dual ultrasonic fingerprint sensors. He posted an image of the disassembled displays of the vivo X Fold — both inner and outer ones. Both displays appear to have ultrasonic fingerprint sensors. He further revealed that these sensors are more advanced and easier to use compared to side-mounted fingerprint sensors.

Just recently, vivo X Fold has also appeared in hands-on photos. It comes with a square-shaped inward folding screen and by the looks of it, there is no visible crease in the middle portion of the panel. According to speculation vivo’s complex hinge mechanism is the key component for the gapless folding display.

The previous rumours have also revealed that when the device is open the inner screen will be an 8-inches display with Quad HD+ resolution and 120HZ refresh rate. Moreover, the phone will come with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It will have a 4,600 mAh battery. It will be supporting 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. We currently do not know the RAM size.

We will get more information in the coming days.

