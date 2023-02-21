Advertisement

vivo introduced the X Fold last April in China with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Now some latest reports have revealed that the company will launch vivo X Fold2 very soon. vivo X Fold2 key specs leak revealed that it will be the world’s first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered foldable smartphone.

vivo X Fold2 Key Specs Leak Reveal SD 8 Gen 2 SoC

Word comes from a reliable tipster Digital Chat Station. Moreover, the upcoming vivo X Fold2 will pack a 4,800 mAh battery. It is an upgrade of 200 mAh and 70 mAh over the X Fold and X Fold Plus batteries, respectively.

Additionally, the vivo X Fold2 will also support faster wired charging – 120W vs. X Fold’s 66W and X Fold Plus’ 80W charging speeds.

Moreover, vivo X Fold+, which is also China-exclusive like the X Fold, is basically the X Fold with a better SoC, faster-wired charging, and an extra colour option (red). It comes with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and 80W wired charging, while the X Fold has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 at the helm with 66W charging support.

The phone will launch in the second quarter of 2023. We will get more information about the foldable phone in the coming days. So stay tuned for more updates about the phone.

