vivo X Fold4 Delayed: A Single Model with Impressive Specs

Vivo’s next-generation foldable smartphone, the X Fold4, is experiencing a slight delay in its launch. According to renowned tipster Digital Chat Station, the company is currently focused on a single model, rather than a standard and Pro variant.

Despite the delay, the X Fold4 is expected to offer a range of impressive features, including:

Powerful Performance: A top-tier processor to ensure smooth performance and efficient multitasking.

A top-tier processor to ensure smooth performance and efficient multitasking. Large Battery: A 6,000mAh battery with support for wireless charging to keep you powered throughout the day.

A 6,000mAh battery with support for wireless charging to keep you powered throughout the day. Advanced Camera System: A versatile camera setup featuring a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens.

A versatile camera setup featuring a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens. Ultra-Thin Design: Vivo is aiming to make the X Fold4 one of the thinnest foldable smartphones on the market.

Vivo is aiming to make the X Fold4 one of the thinnest foldable smartphones on the market. Enhanced Durability: IPX8 water resistance for peace of mind.

IPX8 water resistance for peace of mind. Biometric Security: Dual ultrasonic fingerprint sensors for quick and secure unlocking.

While the exact launch date for the Fold4 remains uncertain, it’s clear that vivo is committed to delivering a cutting-edge foldable device. As we await further details, it’s exciting to see the advancements in foldable phone technology and the innovative features that manufacturers like vivo are bringing to the market.

Let us know in the comment section what do you think of this new upcoming fold!