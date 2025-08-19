vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer

vivo, is pleased to announce that its premium foldable smartphone vivo X Fold5 is now officially available across Pakistan. Customers can now purchase the vivo X Fold5 at a price of PKR 569,999, and as part of a special launch offer, a free pair of vivo Buds with every purchase. Available in two refined colors Feather White and Titanium Gray it combines modern design with timeless sophistication.

The vivo X Fold5 redefines luxury and innovation, and vivo is committed to delivering an exceptional ownership experience through exclusive X Care services. With every purchase, customers will enjoy a one-time free outer screen replacement within 12 months, along with a 25% discount on inner screen replacement within 24 months. The package also includes a complimentary two-way courier service for nationwide coverage, and dedicated premium support via the vivo SVC Manager and customer care hotline (0800-00111). All rights related to the use of the VIP card usage are reserved by vivo.

Crafted for elegance and performance, the vivo X Fold5 features a 217g ultra-light body and a 9.2mm Super-Slim folded profile, offering both sophistication and comfort. Designed for ultimate comfort and effortless portability, it features a smooth folding mechanism that fuses style with practicality, ideal for those who value sophistication in a compact design.

It boasts IPX8 & IPX9 water resistance, IP5X dust resistance, and is powered by a robust 6000mAh BlueVolt Battery with 80W Dual-Cell FlashCharge along with 40W Wireless FlashCharge for all-day performance and usage. vivo’s advanced battery technology optimizes efficiency, helping users stay connected longer without frequent charging.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 50MP ZEISS Telephoto Camera, delivering pro-grade results in every shot. Co-engineered with ZEISS, the camera system delivers exceptional detail, vibrant colors, and true optical zoom, turning every click into a premium visual experience. ZEISS Multifocal Professional Photography ensures sharp, true-to-life images across multiple focal lengths, from wide landscapes to close-up portraits.

vivo X Fold5 Price & Availability

The vivo X Fold5 is available across Pakistan in the 512GB storage variant at a retail price of Rs.569,999. The device is officially approved by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) and is fully compatible with all mobile networks in Pakistan. Additionally, Zong 4G users can enjoy 12GB of free mobile internet by inserting their SIM card into Slot 1 that’s 2GB per month for 6 months.

