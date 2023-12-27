vivo X100 Pro Plus May Arrive with a Revolutionary 200 MP Telephoto Sensor

After the smartphone market revived in the last few months, we are witnessing stringent competition between top smartphone manufacturers. In this regard, vivo is getting ready to unveil a next-generation camera smartphone, the vivo X100 Pro Plus. As per a source, the smartphone should be launched around April next year, and it may transform the camera game in a whole new manner.

According to leaks from reliable sources, the vivo X100 Pro Plus will feature a 200 MP periscope telephoto camera. The cutting-edge camera setup not only enables 10x optical zoom but also an astronomical 200x digital zoom, opening new avenues for mobile photography.

Presently in the testing phase, the prototype supports a 4.3X optical zoom, a 100mm focal length, and a 1/1.5 inch sensor. On the front side, the X100 Pro Plus will probably feature a 2K display and the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset to power its high-res camera setup.

Moreover, the reports suggest that the base model of the X100 Pro Plus will be equipped with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Moreover, vivo seeks to position the X100 Pro Plus as the highest-performing device in the market.

