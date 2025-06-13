Vivo X200 FE Geekbench Leak Confirms Dimensity 9300+ Chip and Android 15

Rizwana OmerLast Updated: Jun 13, 2025
Vivo X200 FE Geekbench Leak

Vivo is gearing up to expand its X200 smartphone lineup with the Vivo X200 FE, a budget-friendly sibling to the X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Pro+. The yet-to-be-announced smartphone, model number V2503, has now made its first appearance on Geekbench, giving users a glimpse of what to expect under the hood.

Geekbench Listing Confirms Dimensity 9300+ SoC

The Geekbench 6.4 scores reveal that the Vivo X200 FE is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+, a flagship-tier chip launched in 2024 but considered last-generation compared to the upcoming Dimensity 9400 series. The benchmarked device achieved a single-core score of 2,087 and a multi-core score of 6,808, putting it in solid upper-midrange territory.

The listing shows a CPU configuration of:

  • 1x Prime Core @ 3.4 GHz

  • 3x Performance Cores @ 2.85 GHz

  • 4x Efficiency Cores @ 2.0 GHz

These specifications, along with the motherboard ID “k6989v1_64”, confirm it as the Dimensity 9300+ and not the newer 9400e, which carries a different identifier. The device also packs the Arm Immortalis-G720 MP12 GPU, promising solid graphics performance for gaming and multitasking.

12GB RAM and Android 15 on Board

The listing further reveals 12GB of RAM, which suggests the X200 FE will support serious multitasking and future-proof performance. It also ships with Android 15, making it one of the first Vivo devices to run Google’s latest OS out of the box. Funtouch OS or OriginOS (depending on region) will likely provide the custom user experience.

Vivo X200 FE Geekbench Leak

Vivo X200 FE Geekbench
Vivo X200 FE Geekbench listing (image source: Abhishek Yadav on X)

Vivo X200 FE Geekbench Leak: Expected Specifications

Earlier leaks, now corroborated by this Geekbench entry, suggest the Vivo X200 FE won’t cut too many corners despite its “Fan Edition” branding. The phone is rumored to feature:

  • 6.31-inch LTPO OLED display
  • 120 Hz refresh rate
  • 50 MP wide-angle main camera
  • 50 MP telephoto lens
  • 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens
  • 50 MP front-facing selfie camera

These specs, if confirmed, would place the X200 FE as one of the most camera-capable devices in its price range, especially with a 50 MP selfie sensor, a rarity in non-flagship phones.

Vivo X200 FE vs Vivo X200 Pro: Key Differences

While the Vivo X200 Pro boasts the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9400 series and other flagship features, the X200 FE appears targeted at a slightly more affordable segment. Here’s a quick comparison:

Feature Vivo X200 FE Vivo X200 Pro
SoC Dimensity 9300+ Dimensity 9400
RAM 12 GB Up to 16 GB
Display 6.31″ LTPO OLED, 120 Hz 6.78″ OLED, 144 Hz
Cameras (Rear) 50 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP 50 MP + 50 MP + 64 MP
Front Camera 50 MP 32 MP
OS Android 15 Android 15

The Geekbench debut of the Vivo X200 FE sets the stage for an imminent launch of what could be one of the most value-focused phones of 2025. Stay tuned for more specs, pricing, and availability details in the coming weeks.

