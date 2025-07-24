vivo X200 FE Hits Stores Nationwide – Buy Now for Rs. 219,999

The vivo X200 FE is here after creating buzz during its reveal and pre-orders, it’s now available at stores across Pakistan. Priced at Rs. 219,999, the X200 FE is a compact flagship that breaks the norm, offering top-tier performance and ZEISS-level imaging in a sleek design. It proves that small phones no longer need to compromise on power, functionality, or creative potential.

At the heart of the vivo X200 FE is its professional-grade camera system featuring a 100x ZEISS Telephoto Zoom bringing long-range clarity into a device that fits comfortably in your pocket. Whether you’re snapping intricate architectural details or capturing foliage from afar, the AI-enhanced imaging and Sony IMX882 Sensor deliver striking detail and vibrancy. The new Stage Mode adds cinematic energy to moving scenes. With support for full Multifocal Portraits and Live Photo format compatibility, it’s designed for today’s visual storytellers. Add ZEISS’s classic bokeh styles, cinematic flares, and the raw charm of Street Photography Mode, and you’ve got a powerful tool for expressive, on-the-go photography.

Creative flexibility continues with vivo’s AI Image Studio, including tools like AI Magic Move, AI Image Expander, and AI Reflection Erase. These let users refine, remix, and reimagine their shots straight from the device—turning every moment into a canvas.

On the performance front, the vivo X200 FE isn’t just compact—it’s commanding. A 6500 mAh BlueVolt Battery paired with 90W FlashCharge keeps the experience fast and uninterrupted, with hours of gaming, streaming, or calling on a single charge. The powerhouse MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip ensures ultra-smooth multitasking, fast app loads, and lag-free performance across the board. With dual stereo speakers, NFC, and infrared remote functionality built in, the phone transitions effortlessly from work to entertainment.

Crafted for the modern minimalist, the X200 FE features a 6.31-inch Flat Screen with a balanced, one-hand-friendly form. Its slim 7.99mm profile and lightweight 186g build deliver style. From the visually distinct Rhythm Eye camera module to the premium Metallic Sand Anti-Glare finish, every detail reflects a thoughtful design philosophy. Available in Blue and Black, the X200 FE also packs aerospace-grade durability, military-grade drop protection, and IP68 & IP69 Dust and Water Resistance ready to go wherever life takes you.

With the vivo X200 FE, users get the full flagship experience in a compact form factor. It’s the ultimate expression of big performance in a small package built for those who demand more from every moment, every capture, and every connection.

The vivo X200 FE is now available across Pakistan in storage of 512GB. Customers can purchase it from official vivo retailers starting today. As always, vivo backs its products with strong after-sales support: a one-year warranty for the phone, 15-day free replacement, and six months warranty for accessories. The device is PTA-approved and compatible with all local mobile networks. As a bonus, Zong 4G users can enjoy 12GB of free internet2GB per month for six months (total 12GB) when using Slot 1.

