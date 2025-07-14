vivo X200 FE Launches in Pakistan: Compact Telephoto Flagship with ZEISS Pro-Level Camera and Sleek Design

vivo unveils the X200 FE, its first compact telephoto flagship in the X series, marking a new milestone in bringing flagship-level experiences to compact smartphones. It combines ZEISS 100x Telephoto Zoom, powerful imaging capabilities, advanced performance, and bold color expression — all in a compact, one-handed form factor. Priced at Rs. 219,999, the vivo X200 FE challenges the long-held notion that compact phones require a compromise in capability.

Imaging: The Compact Heir to the X Series’ Telephoto Legacy

The vivo X200 FE’s 100x ZEISS Telephoto Zoom delivers impressive reach in a compact form, combining high-quality optics, intelligent AI, and versatile shooting modes to suit both casual users and photography enthusiasts.

The vivo X200 FE introduces the Stage Mode, tailored for capturing dynamic live scenes with heightened energy and realism. Supported by the Sony IMX882 Ultra-Sensitive Sensor and AI Telephoto Enhance, it brings out stunning details in foliage and architecture alike.

The newly designed trapezoidal prism periscope lens utilizes an M-shaped optical path to achieve a compact camera module with reduced height and lens volume perfectly aligned with the X200 FE’s identity as a powerful yet sleek telephoto flagship.

With no compromises, the vivo X200 FE offers full Multifocal Portrait capabilities. Expanding beyond portraiture, the addition of Live Photo format ensures seamless compatibility with iPhone Live Photos, enabling richer storytelling and easier cross-platform sharing.

vivo X200 FE not only reproduces the world in front of the lens it also expresses the world within. The phone revives the century-old soul of ZEISS lenses with seven classic bokeh effects and cinematic flare rendering, allowing users to craft atmospheric and emotionally resonant portraits. In an age where perfection is the default, Street Photography Mode embraces imperfection—blurred, grainy, or overexposed—to preserve authenticity and human essence. While the screen is off, quickly press the “Volume Down” button twice in succession to activate Street Photography Mode what you see is what you get.

Supported by AI Image Studio including new features as AI Magic Move, AI Image Expander and AI Reflection Erase, the X200 FE invites users to unleash their creativity through professional-grade tools in a compact, travel-friendly device.

Performance: Even More Powerful in a Smaller Form—Redefining Compact Flagship Performance

Defying expectations of size limitations, the X200 FE integrates top-tier performance in a slim, lightweight form factor delivering speed, endurance, and intelligent functionality at a level exceeding even larger flagships.

Under its ultra-thin frame lies a 6500 mAh BlueVolt Battery supported by 90W FlashCharge, making long-lasting usage and fast top-ups a daily reality. A fully charged vivo X200 FE delivers up to 9.5 hours of continuous gaming, 25.4 hours of YouTube video playback, and 44.9 hours of voice calls—proving that “small in size” can still mean “pro in battery life”.

The X200 FE is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ flagship chipset. It handles intensive multitasking and file loading with near-zero latency. Packed with productivity-boosting features like Stereo Dual Speakers, Multi-Scenario NFC, and Infrared Remote Control, the phone adapts seamlessly to work and life scenarios.

Design: Compact in Size, Bold in Style Crafted for a Generation that Lives Light and Thinks Big

Targeted at a new generation of self-motivated professionals and spirited life enthusiasts, the vivo X200 FE embodies their need for efficiency, creativity, and freedom of expression. Compact yet powerful, it empowers everyday life with ease, energy, and style.

The X200 FE features a 6.31″ ultra-portable body with a width of 71.76mm, thickness of just 7.99mm and weighs only 186g. Precision internal component stacking achieves a perfectly balanced 1:1 weight distribution, while its refined and minimalist camera module takes up only 9% of the body’s rear surface. Designed for today’s fast-paced, flexible lifestyles, the vivo X200 FE meets one of the most essential and practical needs for younger users: a premium flagship smartphone that can be fully operated with just one hand.

The design takes inspiration from the classic “squircle” form—a balanced blend of square and circle—to offer a visually soft yet structurally strong profile. The Rhythm Eye camera design not only elevates aesthetics but also enhances ergonomic comfort in any orientation. The Metallic Sand Anti-Glare finish improves surface texture by approximately 40% over traditional AG, delivering a refined and sophisticated touch.

Offered in two expressive color options Blue and Black, the X200 FE breaks visual monotony, exuding a youthful yet premium aura. Built with aerospace-grade aluminum, the structural frame delivers robust drop resistance while maintaining a lightweight profile. The device is certified with IP68 and IP69 for Dust and Water Resistance, SGS Triple Protection Certification, and Military-grade Certification, the X200 FE adapts to diverse lifestyles from outdoor adventures to daily commutes—without sacrificing durability.

Enhancing the visual experience is the ZEISS Master Color Display, offering cinematic color accuracy and immersive clarity. The 1.5K LTPO display reaches HBM (High Brightness Mode) 1800 nits brightness for all-weather readability, while 2160 Hz PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) dimming and SGS Low Blue Light Certification ensure long-lasting comfort during late-night use.

The Uncompromised Compact Telephoto Flagship, Made for Today’s Generation

With the vivo X200 FE, users no longer have to choose between size and power. This device represents the new benchmark for compact flagship smartphones—delivering expressive design, professional ZEISS imaging, and performance excellence, all in a lightweight body that fits right in your hand. It is vivo’s answer to a generation that demands more from their technology, their creativity, and their lives.

Flagship, now compact. Power, now one-handed. vivo X200 FE, built for those who live vividly and move freely.

Price & Availability

The vivo X200 FE will be available across Pakistan in a 512GB storage variant at a price of Rs. 219,999. Customers can pre-order the device starting 15th July, while official sales will commence on 22nd July.

vivo offers comprehensive after-sales support, including a one-year warranty for the X200 FE, a 15 – day free replacement policy, and a 6-month warranty for accessories. The device is officially approved by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) and is fully compatible with all mobile networks in Pakistan.

As an added benefit, Zong 4G users can enjoy 12GB of free mobile internet by inserting their SIM card into Slot 1 including 2GB per month for 6 months.

