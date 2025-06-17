vivo X200 FE Officially Confirmed: Launch Date, Design, and Colour Options Revealed

vivo has officially confirmed the launch date, design, and colour options of its upcoming smartphone, the vivo X200 FE. While previous reports hinted at a July 10 debut, the company has now revealed that the device will be launched earlier, on June 23, 2025.

This update comes from vivo’s Taiwan division, which has created a promotional page on its official website to generate excitement for the X200 FE. The page showcases the phone in four stylish colours: black, blue, pink, and yellow, catering to users who love bold and youthful aesthetics.

Design and Camera Setup

The vivo X200 FE features a punch-hole display on the front, offering a modern and minimalistic look. On the back, it carries a triple-camera setup that has been co-engineered with ZEISS, a well-known name in the world of optics. This collaboration hints at a strong focus on camera performance, especially for photography enthusiasts.

Although the Taiwanese site didn’t reveal detailed specifications, vivo Malaysia—which has already started taking pre-orders—has shared a few key features. According to them, the X200 FE will boast a 6.31-inch “ZEISS Master Colour Display”, known for delivering vibrant and accurate colours. The phone will also come with 12GB of RAM and a generous 512GB of internal storage. The phone may also come with additional RAM and storage variants.

A Rebadged S30 Pro Mini?

Rumours suggest that the vivo X200 FE is likely a rebranded version of the vivo S30 Pro mini. If this is true, users can expect some powerful features under the hood. The S30 Pro mini comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, ensuring smooth performance for gaming and multitasking.

The phone will also feature a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 1216p, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and advanced colour reproduction. It is also likely to include a 6,500 mAh silicon-carbon battery, which supports 90W fast charging. For added durability, it may carry IP68 and IP69 ratings, making it resistant to dust and water.

Camera Capabilities

If the X200 FE does share the same specs as the S30 Pro mini, it will come with a 50MP front camera with auto-focus, ideal for selfies and video calls. On the back, the triple-camera system will include a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera, offering versatility for all kinds of photography.

Our Thoughts

The official unveiling of the vivo X200 FE is just around the corner. With its stylish design, vibrant colours, ZEISS-backed cameras, and high-end specs, it’s shaping up to be a solid mid-range or premium offering. Whether it’s a new device or a renamed S30 Pro mini, we’ll find out on June 23. Stay tuned for the full reveal next week.